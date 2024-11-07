ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 8-11) - Phoenix Area

Eastbound I-10 closed

between the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange and US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Nov. 11) for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street

(downtown area)

and US 60 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed

(some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday).

Detours

: From the downtown Phoenix area, consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound US 60 or use westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area to reach I-10.

From I-10 in the West Valley

, consider detouring on southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. More information:

I10BroadwayCurve.com