ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 8-11) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Nov. 8-11), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Closures along Interstate 10, Interstate 17, Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and State Route 143 are scheduled. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while weekend work is taking place on these freeways:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Nov. 11) for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street (downtown area) and US 60 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed (some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday). Detours: From the downtown Phoenix area, consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound US 60 or use westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area to reach I-10. From I-10 in the West Valley, consider detouring on southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. More information: I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Northbound I-17 closed between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Nov. 11) for work on Valley Metro’s light rail bridge over freeway. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road, Glendale Avenue and Northern Avenue closed. Detour: Alternate routes include northbound 19th or 35th avenues.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed between Priest Drive and the I-10/SR 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 10) for pavement sealing. Detour: Consider detouring on southbound SR 143 to westbound I-10 or using local alternate routes to travel beyond the closure. Note: The westbound Loop 202 ramp (Sky Harbor Airport exit) leading to southbound SR 143 will be open.
- Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane during mostly overnight hours between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 9); from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Nov. 10); and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 11) for pavement improvements. Detour: Allow extra travel time and avoid using neighborhood streets east of I-17 that are not designed for freeway traffic. Note: Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Loop 303 closed overnight from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 11).
- SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed in both directions between McDowell Road and Van Buren Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 11) for maintenance. Eastbound Loop 202 ramp to southbound SR 143 closed until noon Saturday. Eastbound Loop 202 ramp to northbound SR 143/McDowell Road and the southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound Loop 202 closed all weekend. Detour: Consider alternate routes including southbound 44th Street to eastbound Van Buren Street to reach southbound SR 143. Note: Westbound Loop 202 ramp (Sky Harbor Airport exit) leading to southbound SR 143 will be open.
- North- and southbound SR 51 off-ramps at Bethany Home Road closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 11) for local utility work. Detour: Consider exiting at Glendale Avenue, Colter Street (southbound only) or Highland Avenue (northbound only) and using 16th Street to reach Bethany Home Road.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Most projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
