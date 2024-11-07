MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 11/7/2024
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 7, 2024
On 11/1/2024, Tpr Phelps responded to a residence on Chestnut Oak Court, California, MD for the report of destruction of property. Investigation revealed that Larry Darnell Harrod Jr, 45 of Leonardtown, MD destroyed the windshield of a vehicle. Harrod was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000.
On 11/2/2024, TFC Baden responded to an address on Drayden Road, Valley Lee, MD for the report of destruction of property. Investigation revealed that Robert Samuel Taylor, 35 of Harwood, MD caused damage to a vehicle. Taylor was issued a criminal citation for Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000.
On 11/5/2024, Tpr Phelps responded to a residence on Fox Chase Drive, Great Mills, MD for the report of a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Investigation revealed that a juvenile had access to a firearm due to it being improperly stored. Bianca Gabrielle Guzman, 32 of Great Mills, MD was issued a criminal citation for Storing/Leaving a loaded firearm in a location where the person knew or should have known that an unsupervised minor has access to the firearm. Tpr Phelps ensured the firearm was properly secured before leaving.
The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:
- On 10/31/2024, Cameron Austin Ferguson, 21 of Morganza, MD was arrested by TFC Baden
- On 11/2/2024, Romina Lisa Jhangiani, 27 of Tamarac, FL was arrested by TFC Engleman
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 10/31/2024, Brandon Len Young, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for FTA: First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault
- On 11/2/2024, Marissa Lee Horton, 30 of No Fixed Address, was arrested by Tpr Hughes for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500
- On 11/3/2024, Michael Anthony Brown Jr, 42 of Ridge, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
- On 11/5/2024, Simone Marie Stewart, 50 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for First Degree Murder and Second Degree Murder
- On 11/5/2024, Richard Alvin Nolan, 36 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault and Theft: Less Than $100
All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
