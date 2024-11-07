MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 11/7/2024

November 7, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 7, 2024

On 11/1/2024, Tpr Phelps responded to a residence on Chestnut Oak Court, California, MD for the report of destruction of property. Investigation revealed that Larry Darnell Harrod Jr, 45 of Leonardtown, MD destroyed the windshield of a vehicle. Harrod was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000.

On 11/2/2024, TFC Baden responded to an address on Drayden Road, Valley Lee, MD for the report of destruction of property. Investigation revealed that Robert Samuel Taylor, 35 of Harwood, MD caused damage to a vehicle. Taylor was issued a criminal citation for Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000.

On 11/5/2024, Tpr Phelps responded to a residence on Fox Chase Drive, Great Mills, MD for the report of a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Investigation revealed that a juvenile had access to a firearm due to it being improperly stored. Bianca Gabrielle Guzman, 32 of Great Mills, MD was issued a criminal citation for Storing/Leaving a loaded firearm in a location where the person knew or should have known that an unsupervised minor has access to the firearm. Tpr Phelps ensured the firearm was properly secured before leaving.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 10/31/2024, Cameron Austin Ferguson, 21 of Morganza, MD was arrested by TFC Baden

On 11/2/2024, Romina Lisa Jhangiani, 27 of Tamarac, FL was arrested by TFC Engleman

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 10/31/2024, Brandon Len Young, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for FTA: First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault

On 11/2/2024, Marissa Lee Horton, 30 of No Fixed Address, was arrested by Tpr Hughes for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500

On 11/3/2024, Michael Anthony Brown Jr, 42 of Ridge, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 11/5/2024, Simone Marie Stewart, 50 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for First Degree Murder and Second Degree Murder

On 11/5/2024, Richard Alvin Nolan, 36 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault and Theft: Less Than $100

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

News releases are a service of the Maryland State Police.

Contact the Office of Media Communications at 410-653-4236 or e-mail at msp.media@maryland.gov