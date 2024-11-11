Influent Introduces New Member Benefit Through Partnership with Resolve

Access to Comprehensive Contract Review and Compensation Data for Influent Members

SD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influent is excited to announce a new member benefit in collaboration with Resolve, an industry leader in physician contract review and employment data services. Through this partnership, Influent members will have access to vital support for negotiating competitive employment contracts, whether they are launching their careers or reassessing existing agreements.“This partnership is such a huge step for us in supporting healthcare professionals—giving them the tools and guidance they need to secure contracts that truly work for them,” said Influent Vice President Bryce Curry. “It's all about helping doctors feel empowered, so they can focus on what they do best while thriving both in their careers and their personal lives.”Resolve is recognized for its expertise in physician employment contracts, focusing on optimizing compensation, promoting work-life balance, and protecting physicians from unexpected workplace changes. With Resolve’s contract review and data-driven insights, Influent members can now secure fair, transparent, and personalized contracts, helping prevent job dissatisfaction and burnout. This partnership gives Influent members discounted access to Resolve’s services.About ResolveA physician-founded and physician-driven company, Resolve is bringing change to employment contracts by providing transparency into the physician market. Utilizing the most accurate data on compensation and other contract terms, paired with a specialized legal team, Resolve provides the insights and expertise physicians need to negotiate for fair contracts and take control of their careers. To learn more, visit resolve.com About InfluentInfluent is a premier organization dedicated to advancing the careers and well-being of physicians. With a mission to support physicians in navigating the complexities of modern healthcare, Influent offers resources and member benefits, like this partnership with Resolve, to empower medical professionals in achieving their goals. Learn more at heyinfluent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.