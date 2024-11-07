MDC offers classes on using deer tallow in Kansas City and Northwest regions

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Harvested deer can yield more than venison and antlers. Deer fat can be rendered into tallow and used to make heel balms, candles, and firestarters. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages deer hunters to save fat from their harvests for participation in classes this winter.

MDC is offering free classes in the Kansas City and Northwest regions in February using deer tallow to make a variety of goods. Registration is required for all classes. Participants 16 years of age and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants should bring frozen fat from harvested deer. The class will be working with hard, waxy fat from around the back of the deer and the kidneys. The soft fat from around meat will not be used.

“There are many ways to use more of your harvest game animals,” said Ginger Miller, MDC Conservation Educator. “Deer fat can be rendered into tallow and has many uses. Save the deer fat from your hunt and learn with us.”

MDC advises wearing old clothes, rubber gloves, and a washable apron. Participants will take home finished samples of heel balm, a candle, and a firestarter.

Get more information below and register through the links:

For more information on the classes, contact MDC Conservation Educator Ginger Miller at Ginger.Miller@mdc.mo.gov.

These courses are part of a greater effort to educate Missourians on getting more from their deer harvest. Visit https://mdc.mo.gov/events to find more classes throughout the season.