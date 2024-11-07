Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform urges Elundini residents to be on high alert for rabies

The Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform is urging anyone who may have been bitten by a donkey suspected of being infected with rabies in Nqanqarhu (Maclear), Elundini Local Municipality to come forward and get Rabies post exposure prophylaxis.

Yesterday (SUBS: 06 November 2024), a donkey exhibiting signs of rabies, including aggression and unusual behaviour, was reported to have bitten several individuals including a child. The donkey was subsequently put down by members of the South African Police Services after DRDAR Veterinarians were unable to euthanize it due to its aggressive behaviour.

DRDAR State Veterinarian in Elundini Dr Chanelle Kyle said: “the animal was clearly suffering and posed a risk to the community at large.” She added that after the donkey was put down by the Police, samples from the animal were taken and sent to the laboratory for testing.

The local clinic confirmed that at least two individuals had presented to the clinic with bite wounds from the donkey. One of which is a young child. We also received an unconfirmed report that an individual was hospitalised. The hospital has also been contacted and informed about the situation,” said Kyle.

She said several reports indicating that more people were bitten by the donkey, but did not seek medical treatment were received. Kyle said every effort is being made to locate these individuals and spread awareness so that they can receive Rabies post exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

PEP is a series of vaccinations and medication that can prevent the development of rabies if administered promptly after exposure.

To prevent the spread of rabies, the DRDAR is urging members of the community to take all necessary precautions such as vaccinating all their pets against rabies, avoiding contact with wild animals, especially those that appear sick or injured and to refrain from handling or feeding wild animals.

For more information and to RSVP please contact Mr. Thozi Manyisana (DRDAR Communications) on 082 494 3600