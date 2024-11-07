PHILIPPINES, November 7 - Press Release

November 7, 2024 Bong Go congratulates Trump on U.S. election victory, hopes for stronger PH-US ties while upholding mutual respect and promoting welfare of Filipinos abroad Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended his congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his victory in the 2024 United States presidential election, expressing hope for deeper bilateral relations that would benefit both Filipino and American communities, especially those of Filipino descent in the United States. The Senator cited that the American people have spoken and being a fellow democratic country, the Philippines is one with the whole world in respecting the outcome of their election and democratic process. Go emphasized the importance of a solid partnership between the two nations, underscoring how a strengthened alliance could address shared interests, particularly in economic collaboration, healthcare, and the welfare of Filipino-American communities. "Ipinapaabot ko ang aking taos-pusong pagbati kay President-elect Trump. Ang kanyang tagumpay ay isang pagkakataon upang mas palakasin ang ugnayan ng ating mga bansa," Go said. "Importante na palakasin ang samahan ng dalawang bansa habang pinapairal ang mutual respect at cooperation upang maisulong ang kapakanan ng mga Pilipino nasaan man sila sa mundo," he added. He said that this new chapter in American leadership offers a unique opportunity to advance mutual interests, especially in enhancing support for Filipino-American communities who play significant roles in U.S. society. The senator pointed out the deep-rooted history between the Philippines and the United States, noting the countless Filipino-Americans who contribute to the U.S. economy, culture, and society. "Hindi matatawaran ang halaga ng kontribusyon ng mga kababayan natin sa Amerika. Sa kanilang kasipagan at dedikasyon, nagiging haligi sila ng komunidad at pamilya," Go remarked, reflecting on how these individuals bridge two nations through their hard work and dedication. With a focus on mutual benefit, Go highlighted potential areas of collaboration that Trump's leadership could prioritize. Among these are economic opportunities that could expand under policies favorable to Filipino workers and businesses, as well as programs that could provide better healthcare access and benefits to Filipino Americans. "Umaapela at umaasa akong mas pagtutuunan ni President Trump ang mga programang makakatulong sa ating mga kababayan sa Amerika," he added. He pointed to the growing Filipino-American community, which now numbers over four million, emphasizing the need for policies that address their unique needs and concerns. The senator expressed hopes that Trump's administration would continue to consider the significant contributions and needs of Filipino-Americans. "Naniniwala akong ang ugnayan ng ating mga bansa ay hindi lamang sa diplomatikong aspeto kundi sa mas malawak na pagkakaintindihan at pagkakaisa ng ating mga mamamayan," Go noted. Reflecting on the Philippines' foreign relations priorities, Go highlighted the importance of stable relations with the United States, not only as an ally but as a partner in fostering peace, security, and progress in the Asia-Pacific region. He expressed hope that Trump's policies will foster continued peace and cooperation, particularly in areas where both nations have strategic interests. "Our alliance with the U.S. has always been a partnership built on mutual respect and shared values. I hope that we continue to build on this foundation for the benefit of both our countries," Go said, signaling that a stable U.S.-Philippines partnership is vital for navigating regional issues and global challenges. During the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Go had a notable meeting with then-U.S. President Trump. Go recalled Trump as "direct and sincere," emphasizing how their conversation highlighted common goals for the two nations. "Umaasa tayo na ang relasyon ng Pilipinas at Amerika ay patuloy na lalago at mas titibay pa sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni President-elect Trump," he said.

