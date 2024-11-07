Nebraska Supreme Court Holds First High School Session Under Chief Justice Funke at Wahoo

Newly appointed Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke presided over his first visiting high school court session with the Nebraska Supreme Court at Wahoo High School on November 6, 2024. Students attending arguments came from Wahoo, Bishop Neumann, Mead, Elkhorn, Elkhorn South, East Butler, and Yutan High Schools.

In hosting the event, Wahoo High School transformed its Performing Arts Center into a courtroom for the mid-morning proceedings. The program began at 10:00 a.m. with an introductory presentation by Lincoln attorney Steven Guenzel, who provided context for the arguments and explained the appellate process. Following the introduction, two court arguments took place on stage. Cases argued were State v. Kilmer out of Cherry County and Main St Properties v. City of Bellevue from Sarpy County.

Students were encouraged to stay after the arguments for a question-and-answer session with members of the Court.

Students interested in law, social work, political science, or higher education were especially encouraged to attend. Open to the public, this session offered a unique opportunity to witness the legal system in action and fostered a deeper understanding of the court's role and the importance of civics in American society.

