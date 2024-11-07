Oxfam appoints four new board members



Oxfam announces the appointment of four new members to the Oxfam International Board following an internal and external competitive process. The two non-independent members are Laura García Coudurier and Karen Sander, and the one independent member is Justin Sylvester. Information on the fourth appointment will follow. Their collective expertise strengthens our resolve to advance Oxfam’s commitment to inclusive, diverse, and feminist governance.

Laura García Coudurier is currently President and CEO of the Global Greengrants Fund and a board member of Oxfam Mexico. Laura brings extensive experience in supporting grassroots, environmental, and gender justice movements. Her dedication to the feminist and environmental rights intersection adds valuable perspective to Oxfam’s ongoing transformation.

Karen Sander is a feminist leader who has championed anti-racism, anti-colonialism and reconciliation. Karen serves as Board Chair of Oxfam Canada, where she has led rethinking on the role of northern INGOs and on shifting organizational power to the global south. Her feminist and decolonial lenses, with her governance insight and leadership experience will be a tremendous asset to Oxfam’s mission.

Justin Sylvester brings a rich background in global philanthropy, including roles at the Ford and Open Society Foundations. Justin offers a profound understanding of the donor landscape. He is currently Senior Strategist at the ClimateWorks Foundation, an expertise that will be invaluable in broadening Oxfam’s strategic partnerships and enhancing our approaches and perspectives.

The Board also reappointed Nisreen Alami as Deputy Chair for a second three-year term. Nisreen has over twenty years of experience working on gender and public policy in international organizations. She served as a Senior Gender Advisor at the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and as a Global Policy Advisor at UN Women.

“The newly appointed board members bring deep expertise and diverse perspectives in strategic leadership, international development, and advocacy, adding significant value to Oxfam's ongoing feminist and decolonial journey”, said Aruna Rao, Chair of the Oxfam International Board of Directors.

Oxfam’s International Board is now composed of 11 members: five independents and six members who already serve on the boards of national Oxfam affiliates. Seven of the members are women and six are from the Global South.

