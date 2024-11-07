Kitay Law Offices Files Motion to Stay Proceedings for January 6 Defendant

Kitay Law Offices is The Law Firm With a Heart!

Kitay Law Offices files motion to pause trial for January 6 defendant, awaiting Trump admin review of non-violent actions; potential precedent set.

We are confident Mr. Heffner's involvement would be considered non-violent. Granting our motion conserves the court's limited resources and allows the new administration to make its own decision.” — Attorney Andres Jalon

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Attorney Andres Jalon of Kitay Law Offices filed a Motion to Stay the Proceedings in the case of Brandon Heffner, a defendant prosecuted for his alleged involvement in the January 6 events at the Capitol building. This significant legal maneuver seeks to pause the trial, allowing the upcoming Trump administration to review and potentially classify Mr. Heffner's actions as non-violent, in line with recent policy statements made by President-elect Donald Trump.Attorney Jalon expressed confidence in the motion, stating, "In this case, we are confident that Mr. Heffner's alleged involvement would be considered non-violent in nature. As a result, granting our motion would conserve the court's limited time and resources and allow the new administration to make its own decision."This motion arises following the election of Donald Trump as President, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris. Throughout his campaign, Mr. Trump indicated that his administration would not pursue prosecutions against non-violent January 6 defendants and would consider pardoning individuals already convicted. Given these statements, Kitay Law Offices aims to avoid what they see as unnecessary legal proceedings that could result in a conviction followed by a presidential pardon.Brandon Heffner's case is currently pending before the United States District Court for the District of Columbia under docket number 1:24-cr-00260-APM. This motion, if granted, could set a precedent, marking it as the first such filing since the election results were announced.About Kitay Law OfficesKitay Law Offices, led in this case by Attorney Andres Jalon, provides legal representation in a wide variety of cases, including high-profile political cases. The firm is committed to delivering skilled and strategic legal counsel to protect the rights of its clients. For more information, please visit https://kitaylegal.com/

