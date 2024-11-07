Coping with the Mental Toll of Disasters During the Holiday Season

For many, the next few months will be a time for decorating, traveling and cooking. If you and your family have experienced a disaster, you may not feel the same excitement you usually do about the holiday season.

Coping with these emotions during the holiday season can be difficult. Here are three things to keep in mind as you navigate new challenges over the coming weeks.

1-Seek help.

There are professional counselors available to you who can help with post-disaster stress.

The National Disaster Distress Helpline (DDH) provides crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to disasters. Call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990 (for Spanish, press “2”) for immediate help and support. The helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days week.

Callers can connect with DDH hotline counselors in 100+ languages via third-party interpretation services. People who are deaf or hard of hearing can text or call the Disaster Distress Helpline using their preferred Relay provider.

2-Be Patient with yourself and pay attention to how you feel.

While you may feel pressure to feel better during the holiday season, it’s important to be patient with yourself as you continue to recover.

Try to keep these things in mind:

Do not push your feelings away or hide them. To feel better in the long run, you need to take time to grieve.

Do not hold yourself responsible for the disastrous event or be frustrated because you feel you cannot help directly in the rescue work.

Recognize that others may respond to the situation differently.

Be sure to get enough rest and sleep. Sleep can help to relieve stress.

Spend time with family and friends during the holiday season. Do not isolate yourself.

Acknowledge that you have been through a significant event, and it will take time to heal.

Take steps to promote your own physical and emotional healing by healthy eating, rest, exercise, relaxation and meditation.

Use existing support groups of family, friends and religious institutions.

3-Remember that children may need help coping.

This time can be especially difficult for children who may feel frightened and confused. Every child is different, so it’s important to monitor these reactions and be ready to help if you see changes in their behavior that suggest they are having trouble coping.

You can learn about how to help your child cope on Ready.gov. Additionally, there are many resources available for parents, teachers, caretakers and more on Learn About Caring for Children in a Disaster | CDC.gov.

To help kids cope:

Encourage dialogue and answer questions.

Listen to your kids. Ask them about their feelings and validate their concerns.

Limit media exposure.

Intense media coverage of disasters can frighten young children and disturb teenagers as well. If your children watch TV or use the internet, try to be available to talk with them and answer questions.

Make time for them and find support.

Help kids understand that they are safe and secure by talking, playing and doing other family activities with them. Build support networks with friends, family, and community organizations to help you and your children cope.

Keep to a routine.

Help your children feel as if they still have a sense of structure, which can make them feel more relaxed. When schools and childcare open again, help children return to normal activities like going to class, sports, and play groups.

Throughout the holiday season remember to keep an eye on loved ones, be patient with yourself and reach out when you need help. For more information on how to cope after disaster, visit Ready.gov