DNR enforcement actions, published 11/07/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Butler County

Ten Hoeve Dairy, LLC

Submit a professional engineer statement about the adequacy and effectiveness of the facility's improvements; and pay a $7,000 administrative penalty, with $5,250 of the penalty paid as Supplemental Environmental Project to the Butler County Conservation Board.

Dickinson County

Zane Hanson

Operate and maintain the animal feeding operation in compliance with applicable laws; implement the facility's Plan of Action submitted to the DNR in October 2024, and provide construction updates consistent with the Plan in November 2024, May 2025, November 2025, and May 2026 or until the final construction is completed; and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.

Dubuque County

Northend MHP

Comply with all terms of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; submit complete discharge monitoring reports in a timely manner; and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Humboldt County

Mitch and Rebecca Naeve

Cease all illegal discharges to waters of the state and pay a $1,000 administrative penalty.

Lee County

Iowa Fertilizer Company, LLC

Complete the work to retrofit the Ammonia Flare - Front End and Back End to meet the Best Available Control Technology work practice requirements; submit progress reports every six months on compliance projects, including milestone dates, and document instances of startup and shutdown that cause visible emissions at the flares; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.