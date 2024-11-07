DNR enforcement actions, published 11/07/2024
DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions
Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.
Butler County
Ten Hoeve Dairy, LLC
Submit a professional engineer statement about the adequacy and effectiveness of the facility's improvements; and pay a $7,000 administrative penalty, with $5,250 of the penalty paid as Supplemental Environmental Project to the Butler County Conservation Board.
Dickinson County
Zane Hanson
Operate and maintain the animal feeding operation in compliance with applicable laws; implement the facility's Plan of Action submitted to the DNR in October 2024, and provide construction updates consistent with the Plan in November 2024, May 2025, November 2025, and May 2026 or until the final construction is completed; and pay a $4,000 administrative penalty.
Dubuque County
Northend MHP
Comply with all terms of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit; submit complete discharge monitoring reports in a timely manner; and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.
Humboldt County
Mitch and Rebecca Naeve
Cease all illegal discharges to waters of the state and pay a $1,000 administrative penalty.
Lee County
Iowa Fertilizer Company, LLC
Complete the work to retrofit the Ammonia Flare - Front End and Back End to meet the Best Available Control Technology work practice requirements; submit progress reports every six months on compliance projects, including milestone dates, and document instances of startup and shutdown that cause visible emissions at the flares; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.
Administrative Orders
Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.
