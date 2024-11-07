Water Summary Update: A very dry October concludes with some beneficial rainfall

DES MOINES -- After the driest September in 152 years of records, nearly all of October experienced similar record dry conditions, according to the latest Water Summary Update.

October’s preliminary statewide precipitation was 1.90 inches, or 0.79 inches below normal. Total rainfall for September and October was nearly 3.5 inches below normal. Increased rainfall during the last week of October helped prevent worsening drought conditions.

At the end of October, Iowa’s Drought Plan showed overall drought conditions have worsened slightly, with all of Iowa carrying a drought watch designation. Statewide temperatures for the month were nearly six degrees warmer than normal. The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) shows nearly all of Iowa in abnormally dry conditions or drought conditions, with areas of northwest Iowa showing severe drought.

Conditions have improved slightly due to recent rainfall over the past week. Precipitation forecasts from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center indicate a likelihood of above-normal rainfall in the upcoming month. If the outlooks hold true, Iowa should show continued improvement in conditions in November.

“Nearly all of October was quite dry, and coming after a record dry September there were real concerns for hydrologic conditions in Iowa. The rains that came during the last week of October, and rains that have continued into early November have really helped improve conditions. The state remains short of rainfall for the fall months, but National Weather Service outlooks are favorable. Continued normal or above normal rain in November and December is critical as we head into the winter months,” said Tim Hall, the DNR’s Hydrology Resources Coordinator. “If Iowa continues to get rainfall before winter sets in, that will help get next year off to a good start.”

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, visit

www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.