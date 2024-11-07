Environmental Protection Commission meeting agenda, published 11/07/2024

DES MOINES – The Environmental Protection Commission (EPC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will have their monthly business meeting November 19. The meeting is open to the public.

The meeting starts at 10:00 a.m. at the Iowa DNR Building, Lake Darling Conference Room, 6200 Park Ave, Des Moines.

The public can also attend via video conference or by phone.

To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/rzo-uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter meeting ID 484-733-354, followed by the pound (#) sign. Written comments may be submitted up to 24 hours before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to 6200 Park Ave Suite 200, Des Moines, IA 50321.

The agenda for the meeting:

Monthly Reports

Directors Remarks

Solid Waste Alternatives Program - Grant Recommendation

Contract Decisions: State Hygienic Laboratory (SHL) at the University of Iowa - Fort Dodge Ambient Air Monitoring Site and Davenport Equipment Upgrade WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure Inc. - Floodplain Program Strategic Planning

Notice of Intended Action: Chapter 69: “Private Sewage Disposal Systems” Chapter 60: “Scope of Title – Definitions – Forms – Rules of Practice” Chapter 64: “Wastewater Construction and Operation Permits” Chapter 66: "Pesticide Application to Waters" Chapter 62: “Effluent and Pretreatment Standards - Other Effluent Limitations or Prohibitions” Chapter 63: “Monitoring, Analytical and Reporting Requirements” Chapter 67: “Standards for the Land Application of Sewage Sludge” Chapter 68: “Commercial Septic Tank Cleaners” Chapter 39: “Requirements for Properly Plugging Abandoned Wells” Chapter 38: “Private Water Well Construction Permits” Chapter 49: “Nonpublic Water Supply Wells” Chapter 82: “Well Contractor Certification” Chapter 40: “Scope of Division—Definitions—Forms—Rules of Practice” Chapter 42: “Public Notification, Public Education, Consumer Confidence Reports, Reporting, and Record Maintenance” Chapter 41: “Water Supplies” Chapter 43: “Water Supplies—Design and Operation” Chapter 50: “Water Use, Withdrawals, and Diversions” Chapter 51: “Water Permit or Registration – When Required” Chapter 52: “Criteria and Conditions for Authorizing Withdrawal, Diversion, and Storage of Water" Chapter 53: “Protected Water Sources” Chapter 54: “Water Use Permit Restrictions or Compensation by Permitted Users to Nonregulated Users due to Well Interference” Chapter 55: “Aquifer Storage and Recovery” Chapter 81: “Operator Certification: Public Water Supply Systems and Wastewater Treatment Systems” Chapter 83: “Laboratory Certification” Chapter 44: “Drinking Water State Revolving Fund” Chapter 90: “Scope of Title – Definitions – Forms” Chapter 91: “Criteria for Ranking Projects for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF)” Chapter 92: “Clean Water State Revolving Fund” Chapter 93: “Nonpoint Source Pollution Control Set Aside Programs” Chapter 70: “Scope of Title-Definitions-Forms-Rules of Practice” Chapter 71: “Floodplain or Floodway Development— When Approval Is Required” Chapter 75: “Management of Specific Flood Plain Areas” Chapter 76: “Federal Water Resource Projects” Chapter 72: “Criteria for Approval” Chapter 73: “Approval, Construction, Use, Maintenance, Removal, Inspections, and Safety of Dams”



Find the complete agenda and more information under the Environmental Protection Commission section of the DNR’s website.

Commissioners include: Mark Stutsman, chair, Hills; Amy Echard, vice chair, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, secretary, Huxley; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Jim Christensen, Linn Grove; Kyle Tobiason, Center Junction, and Roger Zylstra, Lynnville. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.