Air quality permits for review, published 11/07/2024

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and the air where we live. DNR’s permitting staff review the applications to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality standards. The public has the right and is encouraged to comment on draft permits. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits. Submit comments in writing to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period.

Title V Operating Permits

Title V Operating permits are reviewed and re-issued every five years. Facilities with a Title V permit have the potential to emit large amounts of air pollutants compared to other facilities. The five-year reviews are a federal requirement and ensure adequate monitoring is included in the permit. The DNR plans to issue Title V Operating Permits for the following facilities. Find permit details at www.iowadnr.gov/titlev-draft or through the Iowa EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click on the Public Notice tab.

Dickinson County

Magellan Pipeline Company, L.P. - Milford Terminal located at 2451 Highway 71, Milford

The application was submitted to operate their existing Refined Petroleum Pipelines facility. The public comment period ends Dec. 7.

Polk County

Willow Creek/Ginger East Data Centers, 550 SE White Crane Road & 1475 SE Maffitt Lake Road, West Des Moines, IA 50265

The Title V application was submitted to operate their existing Data Processing and Preparation (SIC 7374) and Data Processing, Hosting, and Related Services (NAICS 518210) facility. The public comment period ends Dec. 7.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at https://idnraqrr.iowadnr.gov/ConPermitSearch or through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Polk County

ADM – Des Moines Soybean, 1935 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines 50313

Project Number 22-355

ADM – Des Moines Soybean processes soybeans to produce soybean meal and refined vegetable oil. This project is for physical changes to its Desolventizer – Toaster – Dryer – Cooler (DTDC) as required by Administrative Consent Order No. 2023-AQ-14, which was signed on May 26, 2023. The changes are not expected to result in any increased emissions as the project is being done in an effort for ADM – Des Moines Soybean to come back into compliance with its emission limits. The public comment period will begin Nov. 8 and ends on Dec. 9. A public hearing will be held if requested by the public.