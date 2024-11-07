BCG Announces Strategic Introducer Agreement Partnership with JLL Real Estate

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCG is pleased to announce a strategic introducer agreement with JLL, one of the world's leading real estate companies. This partnership grants BCG full access to JLL's innovative Global Connect platform, significantly enhancing BCG's capabilities in the international residential property market.The Global Connect platform, developed by JLL's international residential team, serves as a comprehensive hub for businesses and brokers to access an extensive inventory of properties, primarily in the UK. As master agents for many of the UK's top developers, including Barratt Homes, JLL provides exclusive rights to sell and market premier developments and properties.Through this collaboration, BCG now has access to thousands of high-quality units complete with live pricing, marketing collateral, and all necessary sales documentation. The platform's advanced AI capabilities enable the creation of customized marketing materials in multiple languages and formats suitable for email campaigns, social media, text messages, and more — all with just a click of a button."We are thrilled to be one of the first companies granted full access to JLL's Global Connect platform," said], Marian Dzhenkov, CEO of Real Estate and Mortgage Division at BCG. "This partnership not only expands our property portfolio but also enhances our ability to provide clients with tailored marketing solutions quickly and efficiently."Key benefits of the partnership include:• First Access to New Releases: BCG will receive priority when JLL releases new units or promotions, allowing clients early opportunities in competitive markets.• Advanced Marketing Tools: Utilize AI-powered features to generate personalized marketing materials across various channels and languages, streamlining the sales process.• Direct Reservation Capabilities: The ability to reserve units directly through the platform simplifies transactions and improves client experience.This agreement underscores JLL's focus on expanding its introducer network across the APAC region, even as the Global Connect platform operates under JLL UK. BCG's inclusion in this initiative highlights its strong market presence and commitment to delivering exceptional real estate opportunities to its clients.About BCGWith over 30 years of experience, Balfour Capital Group is a premier provider of investment management and financial services for high-net-worth individuals and institutions globally. Specializing in derivatives trading , energy markets, and wealth management, Balfour Capital Group currently manages over $400 million in AUM under the leadership of Steve Alain Lawrence.About JLLJones Lang LaSalle (JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. With operations in over 80 countries, JLL provides comprehensive services to investors, property owners, and occupiers seeking increased value by owning, occupying, or investing in real estate.

