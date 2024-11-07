Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Alexis A. Lambert Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Alexis A. Lambert as Secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection.Alexis A. Lambert currently serves as Chief of Staff of the Division of Bond Finance, a position she has held since 2018. While at the division, Lambert has supported the Governor’s debt reduction strategy, which has resulted in the state reducing over a quarter of its outstanding debt accumulated since statehood.

Prior to joining the division, Lambert served as Chief of Staff of the Florida Department of Health (DOH) where she oversaw the management of all Department activities and its 15,000 employees and served as the liaison to DEP. Previously, she served as Director of Communications for State Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater and in leadership roles within the Departments of Children and Families, Business and Professional Regulation, and Community Affairs. A Tallahassee native and alum of Mercer University, Lambert also serves as a board member of Space Florida and the State Emergency Response Commission.