Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Brad Embry as Okaloosa County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Brad Embry as Okaloosa County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. This appointment is effective January 1, 2025.

Brad Embry

Embry is the Okaloosa County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller-Elect. Previously, he served as Chief of Staff for the Okaloosa County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, a Special Agent for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and an Investigator for the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Embry earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Troy University and his master’s degree in public administration from the University of West Florida.

