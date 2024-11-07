Campaign to Call Out Hate and Bias

Governor Kathy Hochul, in conjunction with the New York State Division of Human Rights’ Hate and Bias Prevention Unit, today announced a public information campaign to educate New Yorkers about the support available in combating hate and bias in communities across New York State, as well as the importance of reporting such incidents when they occur. The campaign, entitled “Call Out Hate,” will be featured in the coming months in the New York City Subway, Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road train cars and transit stations. It will also be included in statewide Division educational events reminding New Yorkers that hate has no home in New York, and that we all belong here.

“Hate has no place in New York State, and it is critical that we come together to prevent any person from enduring discrimination or feeling endangered because of hateful rhetoric or acts,” Governor Hochul said. “We must ‘Call Out Hate’ wherever we see it, and in doing so, we will empower our communities to protect each other and find commonality in our differences.”

“Today’s announcement demonstrates our State’s steadfast commitment to ‘Call Out Hate’,” said Lieutenant Governor Delgado. “As New Yorkers, we take pride in our diversity, and we must tap into our infinite power to love in order to root out hate and create a culture of tolerance.”

New York State Division of Human Rights Acting Commissioner Denise M. Miranda said, “Hateful rhetoric and divisive comments steeped in bias tear at the fabric of our great State. Acts of hate and bias are intolerable. The Division stands in support of those impacted and committed to fight against these acts that work to divide us. Through this campaign, the Division is empowering New Yorkers with the awareness of resources available if they experience incidents of hate or bias. I encourage anyone experiencing an incident of hate or bias to report it immediately.”

Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, the New York State Division of Human Rights established the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit (HBPU) in December 2022 to help communities combat prejudice and discrimination. The HBPU Response Team offers support to communities impacted by bias or hate and connects impacted individuals with referrals to relevant stakeholders including State Police when incidents rise to the level of a crime. The Response Team helps to create community healing and support, through conflict resolution meetings, restorative justice practices, public education, and assisting those impacted by hate or bias in filing complaints and/or accessing resources with other relevant State agencies.

The “Call Out Hate” campaign builds upon Governor Hochul’s ongoing efforts to provide support for communities impacted by discrimination. The campaign reminds New Yorkers that hate is harmful, and support is available. If any New Yorker experiences acts of hate or bias they are encouraged to “Call Out Hate” by reporting it using the Online Reporting Form or by calling (844) NO-2-HATE.

About the New York State Division of Human Rights

The NYS Division of Human Rights (DHR) is dedicated to eliminating discrimination, remedying injustice, and promoting equal opportunity, access, and dignity. New Yorkers experiencing harassment or discrimination are encouraged to file a complaint with the Division by visiting dhr.ny.gov. If you experience or witness a hate or bias incident in NYS, please call our Hate & Bias Unit at 844-NO-2-HATE or use our online reporting form to tell us what happened and learn more about the assistance DHR can provide. Follow DHR to learn more about our important work on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, X and YouTube.