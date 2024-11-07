Disaster Recovery Center Opening in Saluda County

A Disaster Recovery Center will open in Saluda County to provide in-person assistance to South Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene.

Saluda County

County Administration Building

407 W. Butler Ave.

Saluda, SC 29138

Open Nov. 7-10 and Nov. 12-13, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Nov. 11, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Additional Disaster Recovery Centers are scheduled to open in other South Carolina counties. Click here to find centers that are already open in South Carolina. You can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the state of South Carolina and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

To find all other center locations, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

Homeowners and renters in Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Hampton, Jasper, Kershaw, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Union and York counties and the Catawba Indian Nation can apply for federal assistance.

The quickest way to apply is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov . You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For a video with American Sign Language, voiceover and open captions about how to apply for FEMA assistance, select this link.

FEMA programs are accessible to survivors with disabilities and others with access and functional needs.