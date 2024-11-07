During Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, State Agriculture Depart...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today, during National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, announced over $10.4 million is available to support animal shelters, rescues, and humane societies in making critical infrastructure upgrades at their facilities. This is the seventh round of funding dedicated to New York State's Companion Animal Capital Fund, the first state-funded program in the nation to support animal shelter improvement projects. Funded projects will enhance animal care at shelters and ultimately help to ensure increased adoptions for New York's dogs and cats.

Commissioner Ball said, “We’ve seen firsthand that funding provided to shelters and rescues through New York’s Companion Animal Capital Fund initiative is making a true difference, helping these organizations make critical upgrades that mean better care for New York’s animals as they await their forever homes. New York State is proud to offer this latest round, which will build on our incredible program successes so far, and we encourage all eligible entities to learn more and consider applying.”

Since the launch of the Companion Animal Capital Fund program in 2017, the state has dedicated over $38 million to the program, including the $10.4 million announced today. In total, 98 projects have been awarded across New York so far.

Administered by the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the program provides grants to eligible municipal and incorporated not-for-profit pounds, shelters, humane societies, and rescue facilities to offset the costs associated with capital projects, such as renovating dog kennels, improving medical facilities, or building more efficient shelters to reduce overall operational costs. Funds must be used to support capital projects, including construction, renovation, rehabilitation, installation, acquisition, or expansion of buildings, equipment, or facilities necessary for the secure containment, health, and adequate care of sheltered dogs and cats.

A total of $10.45 million is available through Round 7 of the program. Of that, $4 million will be reserved for projects in underserved municipalities or regions for non-municipal shelters. Applicants need to provide a minimum of 10% of the total project costs. More information about eligibility and how to apply can be found at agriculture.ny.gov/rfp-0342-companion-animal-capital-projects-fund. Applications are due by 4:00 pm on December 20, 2024.

Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “New York’s Companion Animal Capital Fund has made a real difference for our local shelters, supporting vital facility upgrades that help keep animals safe and well cared for as they wait to be adopted into their forever families. Advocating for this program in the State Budget is always a priority, and I thank Governor Hochul for extending another round of grant funding for New York’s animal shelters.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, "Since 2017, the Companion Animal Capital Fund has helped nearly 100 shelters make much-needed improvements to their facilities. New York's shelters work tirelessly to provide homeless animals high quality care while they wait for their forever homes. I’d like to thank Governor Hochul and my colleagues for continuing to support this important effort. I have seen firsthand how well these funds have been used and now how needed these resources are.”

Executive Director of the New York Animal Protection Federation Libby Post said, “The $10.5M included in this RFP brings the total state investment in shelter capital projects to $38M since 2018. This funding has changed the face—literally and figuratively—of animal sheltering across the state and has provided enhanced care to the state’s homeless companion animals. The Federation is proud to advocate for this funding and thanks all of our partners from the Governor, to Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball, to the chairs of their respective Agriculture Committees, Senator Michelle Hinchey and Assemblymember Donna Lupardo and our legislative champions, Assemblymember Deborah Glick and State Senator Joseph Addabbo. The Federation’s 130 members across the state look forward to continuing this program so that more animals have a roof over their heads and a warm bed at night.”

Each year during the first full week of November, The Humane Society of the United States celebrates National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week in honor of animal shelters and the dedicated people who work hard to protect the animals in their care.