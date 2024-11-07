US 101 Chehalis River Bridge preservation work starts mid-November in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN – A project to keep people moving over the US 101 Chehalis River Bridge in Aberdeen kicks off in November.

What to expect

Travelers will see a total of four nights of ramp closures on the north side of the bridge. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will start work under the southbound US 101/H Street ramp to the Chehalis River Bridge.

On Friday, Nov. 15, workers will close the ramp overnight and raise it to install temporary supports. With the supports in place, the ramp will reopen to traffic on Saturday, Nov. 16 and remain open while crews replace four old rocker bearings. The bearings are located inside the ramp’s support columns. The second closure on Thursday, Dec. 5 will allow crews to lower the ramp back to its original position. Travelers will follow a signed detour via the West State Street on-ramp during each closure.

After that work is complete, crews will repeat the process beginning Friday, Dec. 6 to replace four bearings under the northbound bridge ramp to US 101/G Street. Travelers will follow a signed detour via the East State Street off-ramp when the ramp is closed.

Crews expect the bridge bearing replacement work to take three weeks at each ramp. East State Street will close around the clock under each ramp while crews are working.

Closure information

The southbound US 101/H Street ramp to the Chehalis River Bridge will close:

9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 to 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16

9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 to 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6

The northbound Chehalis River Bridge ramp to US 101/G Street will close:

9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 to 5 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7

9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025

This project will help preserve the nearly 70-year-old bridge by replacing the worn-out bearings under the ramps. Bridge bearings keep the structure stable by transferring the bridge’s load to the ground.

For information about highway projects in Grays Harbor County, travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates. Real-time travel information is available on the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.