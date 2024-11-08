Janeene Freeman Named as 2025 Brave Enough To Fail Person of Courage

Janeene Freeman, Brave Enough To Fail's Person of Courage 2025 Brave Enough To Fail BOSS Academy B.O.S.S.

Gala honoring Freeman scheduled for Thursday, March 20th, 2025 in Norwalk

Freeman's visionary input has been instrumental in the growth and success of Brave Enough To Fail” — Wayne Winsley, BETF Founder and Executive Director

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are honored to recognize Janeene Freeman, a dedicated advocate for youth, education, and community, as our 2025 Person of Courage. Freeman's visionary input has been instrumental in the growth and success of Brave Enough To Fail Freeman currently serves as Special Assistant to the Mayor for Community Partnerships and Engagement in the Simmons administration , in Stamford, Connecticut. She acts as a vital bridge between the Mayor’s office and local community, nonprofit, and civic organizations, overseeing the Citizens’ Services Department and managing key policy committees and councils focused on education and affordable housing.Previously, as Director of Education & Youth Development at Fairfield County's Community Foundation, Freeman oversaw $1.5 million in grants annually to nonprofit partners dedicated to closing the opportunity gap. Her dedication to equity and access has been unwavering throughout her career.Everyone is welcome to be a part of the special gala evening, while supporting the mission of Brave Enough to Fail. Tickets and sponsorships are available now at www.BraveEnoughToFail.org Date: Thursday, March 20th, 2025Location: Norwalk Inn, 99 East Avenue, Norwalk, CTAbout Brave Enough To FailBrave Enough To Fail is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering young people to pursue their dreams, by providing scholarships, programs, and tools that inspire success. Through its flagship program, BOSS Academy , Brave Enough To Fail helps students embrace ambition, take bold steps, and achieve their goals.The new Brave Enough To Fail website provides resources for students, educators, and community members, offering a streamlined experience to learn more about the organization, its programs, and upcoming events.Visit the new website at: https://www.braveenoughtofail.org/

