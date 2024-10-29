Tue Oct 29th – MEDIA EVENT & OPEN HOUSE for CT Film & TV Conference 24

Media-Only Access Event Facebook Event Page Information Scan code for event details

Tuesday October 29th – 4pm – Goodwin University in East Hartford - Special Media-Only Access

Conference attendees will learn about film and television unions, new studios creating jobs, including upcoming multimillion dollar films -- all while meeting hundreds of other professionals.” — Alessandro V. Andriulli, Producer

EAST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This is an open invitation to members of the media, to learn about this year's film and television industry networking event, scheduled for early November. The event, formerly known as FIM - Film Industry Mixer, is returning after a ten year hiatus. It's been updated and expanded this year to include both film and television.Members of the media can meet with event board members, tour the facility, and get an inside look – before the main event. Interview opportunities will be available with board members and team members, in addition to guided tours at Goodwin University . The mayor of East Hartford also will be on site.The media meet and greet begins at 4pm. Set your GPS to: 211 Riverside Drive, East Hartford, ConnecticutThe CT Film & TV Conference 24 is a large networking and educational event serving Connecticut and surrounding areas. It takes place this year on Saturday November 9th at Goodwin University from 4-10pm.Attendees can learn about pathways into film and television unions, new studios creating jobs now, and all of the jobs available on upcoming multi-million dollar films coming to Connecticut -- all while meeting hundreds of other professionals in the film and TV industry.The conference is hosted by the nonprofit, Connecticut Film and Television Alliance , to help bring together industry professionals, filmmakers, crew members and actors.For more details about the November event, visit: https://ctfilmtvevents.com/registration/ Use code CTFILMGROUPS20 if registering to attend.

