Celebrate the biggest bass catches of the season at FWC’s TrophyCatch Hall of Fame Ceremony

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) TrophyCatch program is recognizing the top 15 bass of the past season with incredible prizes. This event celebrates anglers who caught bass weighing 13 pounds or more. Watch the awards ceremony and hear from the TrophyCatch team about exciting new updates for the upcoming season.

TrophyCatch Hall of Fame Ceremony

Date: Saturday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m.

Location: Bass Pro Shops

2650 Bass Pro Shops Blvd.

Gainesville, FL 32608

The TrophyCatch program, a key initiative of the FWC’s efforts to promote and conserve Florida’s world-class bass fishing, invites anglers to submit their catches of bass weighing 8 pounds or more. Since its launch in 2012, TrophyCatch has grown into a widespread community of dedicated anglers committed to fishing responsibly while celebrating their catches. Designed to enhance understanding of the state’s bass population and encourage conservation, the program achieved a major milestone earlier this year, marking the approval of over 15,000 trophy bass catches.

Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate the achievements of fellow anglers and learn more about the future of bass fishing in Florida. We look forward to seeing you there!

