[Promoting Multi-venue Event] Over 150 Industry Representatives Attended the “2024 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar (Shanghai)” and Reached a Hundred Business Talks
MACAU, November 7 - Over 150 representatives from the MICE industry associations, event organisers, and businessmen from Macao, Hengqin and Shanghai attended the “2024 Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar (Shanghai)” held yesterday (5 Nov) during the 7th China International Import Expo, facilitating around a hundred business talks and two projects were signed on-site.
Representatives from Macao-Hengqin-Shanghai MICE Industry Exchanged Opinions on the “Multi-venue Event” Pattern
At the seminar, representatives from the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin introduced the favourable policies, hardware facilities and supporting services of the Macao-Hengqin MICE industry, and highlighted the “Multi-venue Event” pattern in promoting the implementation of international conferences.
A business exchange session was arranged at the same venue, facilitating around a hundred business talks. Projects were also signed on-site, involving regional MICE co-operation and MICE technology.
An attendee pointed out that Macao-Hengqin’s “Multi-venue Event” pattern would enhance the industry innovation, and the enterprise would like to conduct the inspection in the Co-operation Zone in order to organise international MICE events there. According to a Shanghai MICE association, this seminar brought opportunities for the MICE sectors in the three regions to conduct in-depth communication, and they were looking forward to having more co-operation with the counterparts in Macao and Hengqin.
Nearly 800 Representatives from MICE and Tourism Industries Attended Six Promotion Seminars
The “Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminar” is jointly organised by IPIM and the Cooperation Zone. It has been held in Shenzhen, Foshan, Guangzhou, Xi’an, and Chengdu in 2024, in order to polish the “MICE² Macao x Hengqin” brand. Nearly 800 representatives from the MICE, tourism and other industries have attended the Seminars.
