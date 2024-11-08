Rums of Puerto Rico presents "Music and Senses": an Experience Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Latin GRAMMYs®

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rums of Puerto Rico, in collaboration with Puerto Rico's Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC), will hold a series of events during Latin GRAMMYWeek to invite the music industry to consider Puerto Rico not only for its natural beauty but also as a place to grow their businesses through innovative incentives.On Saturday, November 9, at "Salty Flame," one of Brickell Avenue's top restaurants, there will be a magical evening where industry insiders and celebrities gather to celebrate “Music and Senses.” This event, aimed at artists and executives in the music, film, and entertainment industries, will showcase new business opportunities in Puerto Rico, with a focus on the benefits and incentives offered under Act No. 60-2019, known as the "Puerto Rico Incentives Code." Additionally, the official Rum cocktail for the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards, “Best of the Show,” will be unveiled.The event will feature prominent figures in economic development and entertainment, including Latin GRAMMYand GRAMMYmulti award-winning singer Gilberto Santa Rosa, Puerto Rico's Secretary of Economic Development and Commerce, Manuel Cidre, and the Director of the Puerto Rico Incentives Office, Carlos Fontán, who will serve as hosts.During the event, attendees will have the chance to learn firsthand about Puerto Rico’s incentives programs for the production of music, film, television, and other creative media. The benefits of the Resident Investor Individual Program, which provides attractive tax incentives for those who establish residency in Puerto Rico, will also be highlighted."Puerto Rico is a strategic destination for creation and production in the music and entertainment industries. Thanks to Act 60 incentives, we are attracting international projects that strengthen our economy and promote innovation, creating new opportunities for both local and international talent,” noted Manuel Cidre, Secretary of DDEC.Carlos Fontán, Director of the Puerto Rico Incentives Office, added, “Our focus is on creating an appealing ecosystem for music, film, and entertainment projects in Puerto Rico. The incentives we offer are highly competitive, positioning the island as an ideal place for artists, content creators, record labels, and others to maximize their operations.”Renowned multi award-winning singer Gilberto Santa Rosa also commented on the importance of this initiative: "Puerto Rico is a place full of talent and opportunities. With the incentives offered, we have the possibility of developing projects on the island and achieving international projection. It is a privilege to be able to be part of this initiative and support the growth of the entertainment industry in my country."Rums of Puerto Rico will kick off Latin GRAMMY Week with events celebrating the industry and leading up to the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMYAwards. On Monday, November 11, Rums of Puerto Rico will participate in the Nominees Reception Gala, where nominees will enjoy the cocktails “The Best of the Show” and “Best Solo Old Fashion.”On Tuesday, November 12, they will be present at the Best New Artist Showcase night, delighting attendees with their signature cocktails “Best of the Show” and the “Urbano Rum Mule.”On Wednesday, November 13, the highly anticipated Person of the Year gala will take place, offering guests the best Puerto Rican cocktails as a prelude to the most awaited night, the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards on Thursday, November 14, held at the Kaseya Center, marking the culmination of a week full of events and opportunities thanks to the new strategic partnership between the DDEC and the Latin Recording AcademyAbout Act 60 (Puerto Rico Incentives Code)Act No. 60-2019, also known as the (Puerto Rico Incentives Code), includes a series of tax benefits designed to stimulate the island’s economic development in key sectors, such as music, entertainment, film, audiovisual production, and more. These programs offer tax exemptions for content production as well as special incentives for individuals who establish residence in Puerto Rico through the Resident Investor Individual program. For more information on Puerto Rico's incentive programs, visit: www.desarrollo.pr.gov

