Spartan Medical Celebrates Development of Innovative, Best-in-Class Med Tech Solutions on its 17th Veterans Day

Spartan Medical Celebrates Development of Innovative Med Tech Solutions for 17th Veterans Day Spartan Medical Inc. a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business

Spartan Medical., a veteran-owned medical solutions company, aids Federal Government facilities with innovative surgical instruments, implants, and biologics.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spartan Medical, Inc., a veteran-owned medical solutions company, raises the bar for Federal Government contractors with innovative, best-in-class, surgical instruments, implants, medical devices, and biologics. Today, on the 17th Veterans Day since its founding in 2008, Spartan has again expanded its single-use, sterile portfolio to include new surgical convenience kits to address orthopedic and trauma procedures at Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Centers and Department of Defense (DoD) Military Treatment Facilities both in the United States (US) and around the world. Providing single-use, sterile instruments and implants in pre-packaged, off-the-shelf (OTS) kits eliminates the need to re-sterilize instruments, streamlines logistics, improves operating room efficiencies, and significantly reduces the danger of Surgical Site Infections (SSIs).Spartan Medical, a verified, VIP listed, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), develops and provides product solutions to rapidly address the clinical needs of VA and DoD physicians, ensuring our veteran and military communities receive unparalleled care. Vince Proffitt, Founder and President of Spartan Medical, stated that “as we celebrate our 17th Veterans Day as a company, I want to reiterate our commitment to creating a new standard in veteran and service member healthcare. Simply put, our men and women who have served our country deserve the very best . . . and since our founding, we have worked tirelessly to make that not only the expectation, but a reality.” Eric Jania, Spartan’s EVP of Sales and Marketing, added “in order to accomplish this mission, we have been very active this year identifying unique med tech solutions like the Melzi sharps finder while working directly with clinicians to develop custom built, single-use, sterile surgical convenience kits . If there are any gaps in our current portfolio, we will either find it from another small business or build it from scratch.”One example of this commitment is Spartan’s recent launch of WishBONE Mg™, a sterile, synthetic bone graft substitute composed of a blend of magnesium, phosphates, and a proprietary solution that creates a unique resorption profile, providing stability while simultaneously increasing cell proliferation. WishBONE Mg™ is yet another best-in-class solution from Spartan—differentiated from other Bone Graft Substitutes (BGS) on the market by its preservation of mechanical stability until new bone remodeling is complete.Dr. Mark Figgie, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in NYC explains, "we have successfully used the WishBONE Mg™ magnesium-based bone void filler in numerous challenging revision surgeries at HSS for the past three years. It’s versatility and durability have allowed us to create novel solutions that have restored bone. I am grateful to have assisted Spartan Medical in making this product available to U.S. Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) and Veterans Affairs Medical Centers (VAMCs), so physicians have more options when performing orthopedic and trauma surgery on the men and women who serve and have served our country."Spartan’s President underscored the company’s drive to further accelerate the pace of innovation in the coming year: “As a priority Federal Government contractor, our job isn’t simply to pass on products from big companies. Instead, we partner with fellow American small business manufacturers to offer medical facilities the most advanced product portfolio on the market, actively investing in developing new solutions when and where needed. This is a true commitment, not just talk – we developed our line of surgical convenience kits because we saw an unmet medical need, so we worked directly with leading surgeons to custom build the only solution of its kind available today.”Spartan Medical, Inc. supports over 3,000 American small business manufacturing jobs through partnerships with over 55 small businesses—and is the only VA priority vendor to self-certify that it is in full compliance with the Nonmanufacturer Rule, ensuring veteran-preference is reserved for domestic small business manufacturing.Learn More about WishBONE Mg™, available on VA and DoD contracts exclusively through Spartan Medical on our website at www.spartanmedical.com About Spartan Medical, Inc.Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and other local, state, and federal agencies. All senior executives have held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and employ the core strengths of solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with A-to-Z solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888-240-8091.

