The American Express®’s Charitable Foundation Donates Over $1 Million at Community Impact Celebration

16 Organizations Receive Donations at Community Impact Celebration $1 million was awarded to 16 deserving organizations based in the Coachella Valley

16 Deserving Coachella Valley-Based Charitable Organizations Receive Donations

The American Express has consistently demonstrated a commitment to supporting local charities, and we are truly grateful for their partnership,” — Frank Marzano, Chairman of the Impact Through Golf Foundation

LA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Express® ’s charitable foundation, Impact Through Golf, hosted its annual Community Impact Celebration today, revealing the charities selected to receive donations this year. More than $1 million was awarded to 16 deserving organizations based in the Coachella Valley, which was generated from the proceeds of The American Express tournament during the 2024 PGA TOUR.The charitable donations were distributed to nonprofit organizations focused on health and wellness, education, youth and family support, aiding those experiencing homelessness, DEI, and capital improvement. Since the tournament’s inception in 1960, it has donated more than $66 million in support of over 100 non-profit organizations based in the Greater Coachella Valley.“For more than 65 years this storied event has been part of the fabric of the Coachella Valley through its support of such outstanding non-profit organizations,” said Shiz Suzuki, Vice President of Global Brand Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at American Express. “It’s been a privilege to sponsor this tournament which cares so deeply about backing its own community, and together with Impact Through Golf, providing essential funding and investment in programs that deliver valuable services to the residents of Coachella Valley.”The donations were awarded to the following 16 charities at the Community Impact Celebration event, which was held today at La Quinta Country Club:• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Desert• Boys & Girls Club of Cathedral City• Boys & Girls Club of Coachella Valley• Boys & Girls Club of Palm Springs• Coachella Valley Rescue Mission• Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine• Coachella Valley Youth Golf Foundation/First Tee of the Desert• Family YMCA of the Desert• FIND Food Bank• Galilee Center• Girlfriend Factor• Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation• Jewish Family Services of the Desert• JFK Memorial Foundation – Ophelia Project• Martha’s Village & Kitchen• Pueblo Unido CDCThe American Express has consistently demonstrated a commitment to supporting local charities, and we are truly grateful for their partnership,” said Frank Marzano, Chairman of the Impact Through Golf Foundation. “We extend our gratitude to our dedicated sponsors, local business partners, volunteers, and supporters, whose collective efforts empower our PGA TOUR golf tournament to succeed in raising funds and benefiting the Coachella Valley.”The 66th edition of The American Express will take place January 13-19, 2025 at PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club. Tickets are now on sale at the tournament’s official website, www.theamexgolf.com Follow The American Express via social media on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/theamexgolf ), X (@TheAmexGolf) and Instagram (@TheAmexGolf).***ABOUT THE AMERICAN EXPRESSFounded in 1960, The American ExpressGolf Tournament is a premier PGA TOUR event that brings together 156 professional and amateur golfers, music entertainers and golf fans to celebrate the sport and its community impact. Held annually at PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club, the tournament showcases exceptional talent while supporting local charities through various initiatives. Since its inception, the event has generated over $66 million in charitable contributions. Past champions include inaugural winner Arnold Palmer, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Mike Weir, Fred Couples, and the 2024 champion Nick Dunlap — the first amateur to win the event and the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR since 1991. Follow The American Expresson Facebook ( www.facebook.com/theamexgolf ), X (@TheAmexGolf), and Instagram (@TheAmexGolf). Visit www.theamexgolf.com for more information.ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESSAmerican Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.About PGA TOURBy showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires, and positively impacts our fans, partners, and communities worldwide.The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.***

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.