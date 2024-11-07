Industrial action over sale of The Observer avoidable, says NUJ

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, has called for greater transparency from the Guardian Media Group, urging engagement with the union that resolves the dispute.

The NUJ is balloting journalists at the Guardian & Observer over their willingness to participate in industrial action, as part of its dispute with Guardian Media Group opposing the sale of The Observer. The union has voiced its concerns shared by journalists at both titles about the impact a sale to Tortoise Media would have on jobs, the title’s trusted journalism, and its future ability to withstand headwinds of the media industry.

The ballot closing on 19 November follows an overwhelming indicative ballot in favour of industrial action. 93 per cent of journalists confirmed their willingness to strike, with 96 per cent in favour of action short of a strike.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The Observer is renowned for its robust journalism, rooted in integrity – those values are being jeopardised by a proposed sale that has left journalists feeling blindsided and their views disregarded. Journalists across the group are committed to defending the title, which forms an important part of our country’s media landscape in a sector sorely lacking in genuine plurality. “The NUJ still has many questions about why Guardian Media Group chose a period of exclusivity with Tortoise. If there is a need for urgency on the sale of the Observer, there must be greater transparency and meaningful engagement with the very journalists who ensure its success. Our members remain open to talks on modernisation, but this must not be masked within the confines of exclusive talks with inadequate clarity on proposals. “It is disturbing that the Scott Trust appears to be turning its back on The Observer. Time and again, we have witnessed the takeover of titles resulting in job losses and uncertainty over future owners. The Guardian Media Group can and should do better. In the face of ongoing global attacks to media freedom feared to worsen by the outcome of this week’s US presidential election, journalism that is engaging, holds the powerful to account and provides truths amid misinformation must be valued. We urge an end to talks with Tortoise Media and for engagement that avoids industrial action, ensuring a resolution to this dispute.”

