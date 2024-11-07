VADOC Committed to Hiring Veterans as United States Celebrates 70th Veterans Day

Agency News

Agency News November 07, 2024

As the United States honors the men and women who have served in the armed forces on the 70th Veterans Day, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) extends its gratitude to those who have served this great nation. VADOC also reminds our military veterans that the VADOC values our veterans and their families for their dedication to serving our country, and the Department is committed to supporting veterans with employment opportunities.

About 6.5 percent of the VADOC’s more than 11,000 employees are veterans, who bring with them a wealth of skills, experience, and abilities that enable them to excel in their new roles. In return, the VADOC offers Veterans a structured environment, a strong sense of teamwork along with competitive salary, excellent benefits, and numerous opportunities for professional advancement and development.

Employment opportunities at the VADOC range from security, probation & parole, Information Technology, and much more. The Department employs individuals throughout the Commonwealth covering more than 42,774 square miles from Arlington to South Boston and from Accomack to Norton. The Department has boosted its veteran ranks through its strong connection with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, whose V3 initiative links veterans with employers.

“Our nation’s veterans have served their country with dedication and determination and have our eternal thanks,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Our agency is looking for that same level of dedication and determination when we recruit new corrections team members. Veterans demonstrate a remarkable level of honor and duty. I believe those same qualities are required for so many positions here at the Virginia Department of Corrections. I’m confident the VADOC is a great journey for veterans to start after their honorable record of service comes to a close.”

Virginia is home to one of the largest veteran populations in the United States, with more than 700,000 veterans residing in the Commonwealth.

To view open job opportunities with VADOC, please visit https://vadoc.virginia.gov/job-opportunities/ and apply. Job openings are updated regularly. Follow the VADOC on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn to stay informed about the Department’s regional hiring events. Don’t miss your opportunity to start your new career with the Virginia Department of Corrections.