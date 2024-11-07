Free holiday event for local Ohio families

Celebrate the holidays with The Union Bank Company & Sunny 95

DELAWARE, OH, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Come celebrate the holidays and get into the festive spirit with The Union Bank Company ! The bank’s annual free holiday event will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, and families are invited to join in the fun from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Delaware branch located at 30 Coal Bend, Delaware, OH 43015.“This event is one of our favorite ways to bring the community together each year,” said Alex Bates, relationship banker for the central Ohio branches. “We can’t wait to see the smiles as families visit Santa, meet his reindeer, and enjoy all the holiday cheer!”Families can look forward to professional photos with Santa, a visit with live reindeer, and plenty of holiday treats. In the spirit of giving, the bank will also be collecting non-perishable food items to support People in Need of Delaware County (PIN).Sunny 95 will be there with music and holiday hits to keep the celebration lively, and there may even be a few surprise guests joining in the fun!To learn more about this event and other upcoming community activities, follow The Union Bank Co. on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheUnionBankCompany or visit their website to explore educational resources through their free Financial University, designed to help people of all ages build financial skills.***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANYSince 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com ###

