StreamViral Launches Innovative Rev Share Model for Its OTT Platform: A Game Changer for Sports Fans

StreamViral introduces groundbreaking Revenue Share model for sports OTT channels, eliminating financial risks for clubs, providing fans with immersive content.

LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- StreamViral, a frontrunner in delivering cutting-edge streaming solutions, today announced the continued launch of its revolutionary Revenue Share (Rev Share) model for its Over-The-Top (OTT) platform, aimed specifically at sports customers. This groundbreaking offering provides an alternative to traditional FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) channels, empowering fans with a tailored and immersive way to engage with their favorite sports and teams - all without any financial risk or upfront costs for participating sports clubs and leagues.The sports broadcasting landscape is evolving, yet many fans find themselves overwhelmed by the abundance of channels available through FAST services. These platforms often come with the drawbacks of excessive advertising and cluttered programming, leading to a frustrating user experience. With StreamViral’s customized sports channels , sports clubs and leagues can deliver high-quality content that focuses solely on their offerings—free from advertising interruptions.“Our Rev Share model is designed to cater specifically to mid-tier, low-tier, and grassroots sports, allowing organizations at every level to enter the world of streaming without any financial burden,” said Mark Andrews, CCO at StreamViral. “We absorb the financial risk, ensuring that teams don’t need to worry about upfront costs related to broadcasting. Instead, we work together to deliver what fans really want.”Fans today are willing to subscribe to dedicated channels that spotlight their favorite sports, even if the teams involved have modest followings. StreamViral embraces this reality by providing a model that generates revenue through a smaller but dedicated subscriber base. Organizations can experience profitability even at a low subscriber count and with affordable pricing options, whether it's a pay-per-view (PPV) system or a subscription model, ensuring that sports clubs can thrive regardless of their current size or reach.With StreamViral’s platform, sports organizations can also take advantage of progressive web applications for smartphones, allowing fans to seamlessly stream games on larger screens from the convenience of their mobile devices. This ability to access content on-the-go keeps fans connected, engaged, and ready to support their teams.Additionally, StreamViral’s comprehensive approach includes advanced AI production cameras as part of the Rev Share model. This innovative technology allows for minimal production costs, empowering mid-tier and grassroots teams to produce high-quality broadcasts without significant financial investment. In many scenarios, production may even be offered entirely free, enabling numerous sports entities to showcase their events professionally while keeping expenses at a minimum.“With our approach, we make it easy and affordable for small and grassroots sports organizations to broadcast their games without the fear of financial loss,” Andrews added. “This ecosystem supports clubs of all sizes to present their content effectively and make streaming a viable source of revenue. Our philosophy is that every club has potential, and we’re here to help them realize it.”StreamViral is reshaping the future of OTT for sports by putting the power back into the hands of teams and their fans. For sports organizations, clubs, and leagues looking to explore a risk-free entry into the broadcasting landscape, StreamViral is the ideal partner. For more information on StreamViral and to discover how we are revolutionizing sports production, please visit our website at StreamViral and see how our AI solutions are making sports production accessible with AI for sports solutions To understand more about the impact of OTT platforms on sports broadcasting, readers can check out our insights at How OTT is Making Waves in the World of Sports Streaming

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.