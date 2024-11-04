Mazin Yaseen Appointed as Head of Sales for EMEA at Prodys

Mazin Yaseen as new Head of Sales EMEA at Prodys

MADRID, SPAIN, November 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prodys, a pioneering live streaming development company, has announced the appointment of Mazin Yaseen as the new Head of Sales for the EMEA region.With a distinguished career in the broadcast industry, Mazin has previously built strong relationships with notable clients in the EMEA market. His expertise in broadcast, live production, and streaming positions him as a key asset to Prodys.As part of Prodys' continued success, the company is strategically investing in new talent. "I am excited to join Prodys as a crucial part of their growth journey," Mazin stated. "With my experience and passion for technology innovation, I am eager to expand our sales strategy and scale our efforts to meet increasing demand across EMEA."In his new role, Mazin will focus on enhancing customer relationships by prioritizing customer feedback and tailoring solutions to meet specific customer needs. He aims to position Prodys as the ideal technology broadcast partner in the evolving media landscape.Mazin will also address key industry trends such as the adoption of IP-based workflows, sustainability, and energy efficiency. Prodys is committed to harnessing these trends by enhancing its innovative solutions, including their audio encoders broadcast encoders , and encoders for live streaming, helping broadcasters adapt, scale, and thrive.Mazin will attend the SVG Sports Audio Summit on November 21, 2024, at Kings Place in London. He is eager to meet with partners and customers and invite anyone interested in learning more about Prodys and exploring their remote radio broadcast equipment For further details, please contact: sales@prodys.netAbout ProdysProdys is a leader in developing advanced solutions for media live streaming, providing innovative technology to broadcasters and production companies worldwide. Their cutting-edge Quantum audio encoders are trusted by leading global broadcasters and sports production companies for both onsite and remote commentary, ensuring high-quality audio delivery across various platforms. Additionally, Prodys’ IKUSNET video live streaming solutions enable seamless remote productions for news, sports, and other live events. By continually pushing the boundaries of technology and enhancing their product offerings, Prodys is leading the way in helping broadcasters navigate the evolving landscape of media production.Visit www.prodys.net for more information.

