Western Cape Education on Matric exams proceeding smoothly

We have reached the halfway point in the 2024 matric exams, and are pleased to report that they are proceeding smoothly.

We thank the public for the support they have shown our matrics since the exams began on 21 October 2024, and appeal to everyone in the Western Cape to continue making our candidates the VIPs of our province as they complete their remaining exams.

While we have not had any reported incidents of paper leaks to date, we remind matrics that they must report any information they receive about suspected leaks.

Unfortunately, our sharp-eyed invigilators have already encountered 9 cases of candidates bringing either cell phones or crib notes into the exam venue.

Before the exams began, all matric candidates were asked to sign a commitment agreement which spells out the rules of the matric exams in detail, as well as the consequences for breaking them. It is signed by both the candidate and their parent or guardian, so that both acknowledge that they are aware of the rules and the consequences.

Every candidate must carefully check their pockets for notes or cell phones before they sit down to write, as “forgetting” that they are carrying these items is unfortunately not an excuse.

To our matrics:

You have passed the halfway mark, and we are so proud of how hard you have worked to prepare for the exams.

Please remember that if you are struggling with the pressure and anxiety of the exam period, help is available. You can approach your teacher, or contact the Safe Schools Call Centre on 0800 45 46 47, for a referral for psycho-social support.

Good luck for the rest of your exams! We look forward to celebrating the matric results in January with all of our candidates in the Western Cape.

