Police briefs media on investigation into sexual assault of a minor, 4 Apr

The Ministry of Police, as well as the top management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) led by the National Commissioner, will be briefing the media on the investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 7-year-old child in Matatiele. This follows the deployment of a dedicated team by the National Commissioner, to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged incident.

Members of the media are invited as follows: 

Date: Friday, 4 April 2025
Time: 12:00
Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, corner Francis Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield

Media Participation: Journalists may view the briefing via live streaming on the South African Government social media channels on the links below:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:
Major-General Phokane (Head of Communications)
Cell: 083 645 6252
Kamogelo Mogotsi (Ministry Spokesperson)
Cell: 076 523 0085

