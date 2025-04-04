Minister John Steenhuisen and Deputy Minister Nokuzola Capa launch Jozini smallholder farmer programme, 11 Apr

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen and Deputy Minister Nokuzola Capa, together with the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Ms Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa, in collaboration with Unilever Southern Africa Chief Executive Officer, Mr Justin Apsey, will launch the Jozini Smallholder Farmer Programme. The ambitious programme is designed to enhance the skills of 100 smallholder farmers from villages within Ndumo, Makhane, Mahlabeni, and other areas.

The programme aims to promote sustainability, improve livelihoods, and empower smallholder farmers in the Jozini region. Specifically, it focuses on cultivating herbs and spices in the Jozini area, leveraging local resources and knowledge to create a sustainable supply chain for Unilever, while benefiting the local community economically and socially. The Unilever-Jozini project represents a significant investment in sustainable agriculture and community development in line with SDG goals to promote sustainable agriculture.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Friday, 11 April 2025

Time: 11:00—15:00

Venue: Jozini, Ndumo B Village

GPS: 26°58'19.8"S 32°15'31.3"E

