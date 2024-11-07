Air Compressor Market Forecast to Reach $37.15 Billion by 2032 with 5.2% CAGR Growth

Air Compressor Market

The growing demand for superior compressed air in sectors such as food and beverage and pharmaceuticals is driving the market demand.

Air compressors are used in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare for chores spanning from energizing pneumatic instruments to offering clean air in medical equipment.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our air compressor market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.The global air compressor market is expected to reach USD 37.15 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. It was valued at USD 23.54 billion in 2023. The market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:An air compressor is a pneumatic gadget that can fuel an assortment of instruments. Air compressors operate by placing atmospheric air beneath high pressure, flattening the air, and transforming its potential energy into kinetic energy that it reserves in air tank usage. A few most customary uses of air compressors in daily commodities such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and vehicle engines.

Commercial air compressors can be utilized to stretch tires on construction instruments such as forklifts, scissor lifts, and loaders. They can also be utilized to fuel pneumatic instruments such as jackhammers and nail guns. The growing acquisition of sustainable practices and the move towards electric and hybrid compressor solutions are pushing the air compressor market demand.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

• Technological Progressions: Technological enhancements arising from the execution of the IoT to improve product performance are among the notable contributors to the augmentation of the market. They are embedded with sensors and data analytics for real-time observing of compressor presentation and are interlinked through IoT, boosting the demand for air compressor market growth.• Rise in Mobile Air Compressors: The market CAGR is driven by growing demand for mobile and closely packed air compressors. These compressors provide flexibility and potency, permitting workers to productively fuel pneumatic instruments and carry out chores without being restricted by fixed infrastructure.• Rise in Eco-Friendly Compressors: The market is growing notably because of the growing demand for effective air compressors. This is pushed by the requirement to decrease functional prices and conform to ecological directives.𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Ansell Ltd• Atlas Copco• Bauer Compressors, Inc.• BelAire Compressors• Cook Compression• Frank Technologies• Heyner• Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.
• Kaeser Compressors
• MAT Industries, LLC

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• The air compressor market segmentation is based on type, product, lubrication, operating mode, power range, application, and region.

• By product analysis, the rotary/screw segmentation held the largest market share. This is due to minimum noise output, elevated energy productivity, maximal presentation, comfort maintenance, and ongoing functional capacity.

• By lubrication analysis, the oil-free segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to lesser pollution probability, reduced sustenance, and substitution costs.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the air compressor market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of speedy industrialization and urbanization in nations such as China and India.• Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region's robust concentration on energy productivity and justifiability, causing industries to acquire effective air compressor solutions, fuels the regional market expansion. 