Working Visit By Minister In The Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister For Education And Second Minister For Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman To Fortaleza, Federative Republic Of Brazil, And Buenos Aires, Argentine Republic, 31 October To 6…

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Education and for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman made a working visit to Fortaleza, capital city of Ceará, Brazil from 31 October to 1 November 2024. Minister Maliki subsequently made a working visit to Buenos Aires, Argentina from 4 to 6 November 2024.

In Fortaleza, Minister Maliki met Vice Governor of Ceará Jade Romero and President of Federation of Industries of Ceará (FIEC) José Ricardo Montenegro Cavalcante. Both sides welcomed the strengthening of ties between Singapore and Ceará, in the areas of education and sustainability. Minister Maliki also visited the Pecém Port and Complex, which is a key logistics and green hydrogen hub in the state.

In Buenos Aires, Minister Maliki met Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Gerardo Werthein, Minister of Human Capital Sandra Pettovello, and Minister of Economy Luis Caputo. Minister Maliki also attended the inauguration of the Argentina Parliamentary Friendship Group with Singapore and hosted lunch for members of the Argentine Congress. As the two countries commemorate 50 years of bilateral relations this year, both sides expressed commitment towards strengthening collaboration in facilitating free trade and business flows, educational exchanges, and inter-parliamentary exchanges. Minister Maliki also engaged the Argentine Council for International Relations (CARI) and the Argentine Chamber of Commerce for Asia and the Pacific, and gave a lecture on Singapore and ASEAN to students from the Universidad del Salvador. Minister Maliki also visited the Exolgan Container Terminal, which is part of the PSA Group.

Minister Maliki departs Buenos Aires for Singapore on 6 November 2024.

