Investing in Gender Equality for a More Resilient and Dynamic Asia and the Pacific: The Role of Multilateral Development Banks and Development Partners

ADB and the World Bank Group (WBG), in partnership with the Ministry of Finance Japan and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will organize a dialogue on the role of multilateral development banks and development partners in accelerating gender equality in Asia and the Pacific at the World Bank – Tokyo Development Learning Center, on 27 November.

The event will explore how ADB, WBG, and JICA are investing in scalable and evidence-based programs that support women's leadership and empowerment in the region – and how these investments are central to addressing climate change, inclusive growth and poverty reduction. By fostering dialogue among key stakeholders, it aims to drive innovative solutions and promote strategies that address both global and regional development priorities.

To open dialogue on the role of multilateral development banks (MDBs) and development partners in investing in gender equality-focused solutions to emerging challenges in Asia and the Pacific, including addressing climate change, and fostering inclusive growth and poverty reduction.

Advance partnerships across the region by exploring how the World Bank Group, ADB, and JICA are investing in scalable and evidence-based programs that support women's leadership and empowerment.

Raise awareness of the World Bank Group Gender Strategy 2024-2030 and of the ADB Operational Plan on Accelerating Progress in Gender Equality.

Facilitate knowledge exchange on what works to accelerate gender equality and how greater gender equality contributes to development goals.

Mika Nabeshima, Executive Officer, Group Chief Sustainability Officer, Tokio Marine Holdings

Commissioner, Philippine Climate Change Commission, Philippines Hana Brixi, Global Director, Gender, World Bank Group

Gender Lead, East Asia & Pacific, International Finance Corporation Hillary Johnson, EAP Gender Innovation Lab

Senior Gender Advisor, Japan International Cooperation Agency Samantha Hung, Director, Gender Equality, ADB

Principal Gender Development Specialist, ADB Chieko Yokota, Gender Specialist, ADB

