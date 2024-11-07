MEC Matome Chiloane on foodborne illness affecting 110 learners at Tamaho Primary in Katlehong

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation, Mr. Matome Chiloane, has been alerted to a concerning incident today, Wednesday, 6 November 2024, involving a suspected foodborne illness affecting 110 learners at Tamaho Primary School in Katlehong.

It is reported that a total of 110 learners began experiencing symptoms of stomach cramps and vomiting after consuming samp at school during break time. Emergency services responded swiftly, and all affected learners were transported to various clinics and hospitals for immediate medical attention.

All 110 learners were hospitalised following the incident, with 98 learners subsequently discharged after receiving medical treatment. 12 learners remain in the hospital under medical supervision as healthcare providers continue to monitor their condition.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE), in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH), is actively monitoring the incident and will provide additional information as the investigation proceeds. The GDE remains committed to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all learners and will provide psycho-social support to the affected learners, families, and school community.

MEC Chiloane has expressed grave concern over the recurrence of such incidents at Gauteng schools. “It is alarming to witness such cases of foodborne illness affecting our learners. The safety and wellbeing of our learners is our highest priority, and we are committed to working closely with health authorities to understand and address the root causes of these incidents. We wish all recovering learners a speedy return to good health,” said MEC Chiloane.

