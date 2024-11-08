The 2024 TITAN Health Awards Announces its Category Winners of the Year and Exceptional Winners of Season 2

2024 TITAN Health Awards S2 Full Results Announced 2025 TITAN Health Awards Calling for Entries

The International Awards Associate (IAA), together with the TITAN Health Awards, proudly announces the 2024 winners for Season 2.

The TITAN Health Awards stands at the crossroads of healthcare communication, committed to pushing the limits of what can be achieved.” — Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA), together with the TITAN Health Awards, proudly announces the 2024 winners for Season 2. This prestigious award program recognizes remarkable contributions made in healthcare advertising and marketing, celebrating individuals and organizations that have successfully utilized communication to drive positive change and elevate the standards of the healthcare industry.

The competition has received hundreds of outstanding submissions from across the globe this year, including entries from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, China, Australia, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates and more. By highlighting remarkable achievements from diverse regions, the TITAN Health Awards has secured its placement further as a platform for recognizing marketing and advertising excellence throughout the global healthcare industry.

2024 TITAN Health Awards Category Winners of the Year

The TITAN Health Awards proudly reveals this year’s Category Winners of the Year, individuals and organizations that have elevated excellence in healthcare advertising and marketing. These innovators have led the industry with cutting-edge ideas, while inspiring transformation across the industry. Their ground-breaking efforts have set the stage for a new era of healthcare communication, driving meaningful change on a global scale.

1. Marketing Campaign of the Year – Dorflex – I’ve Got It! Extraordinary Stories of Brazilians by PUBLICIS BRAZIL (Brazil)

2. Mobile Apps & Softwares of the Year – Cough Radar by Sleep Cycle (Sweden)

In a remarkable display of innovation and creativity, the TITAN Health Awards also honors respected winners who have made significant strides in advancing healthcare excellence. Among this list of winners are American Kidney Fund, SFC Group, American Urological Association, Gulf Health Council, V-ROK Communications Network, and The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, along with many others whose contributions have transformed healthcare communications.

Visit the TITAN Health Awards’ official website here for the complete list of outstanding winners: https://titanhealthawards.com/.

“We have witnessed remarkable excellence through groundbreaking strategies, visionary designs, and award-winning projects that set new benchmarks for healthcare advertising and marketing,” stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “This year’s winners, chosen by a professional panel of jurors, have significantly contributed to the evolution of healthcare, driving forward impactful engagement and innovation.”

Grand Jury Panel

The TITAN Health Awards is honored to collaborate with creative individuals of the Grand Jury Panel, from around the globe. Their expertise across various fields ensures that the blind judging process remains fair and transparent, guaranteeing that only the most exceptional entries are recognized. This panel includes renowned names like Akiko Yamashita (United States), Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Joon Kwon (South Korea), Somchana Kangwarnjit (Thailand), Wasim Fathima Shah (United States), and many more.

“Our goal is to challenge the norms of healthcare marketing and design, driving creative solutions that truly make a difference,” said Thomas. “The TITAN Health Awards stands at the crossroads of healthcare communication, committed to pushing the limits of what can be achieved. This year's winners are a testament to that ambition, demonstrating bold, fresh ways to connect health and wellness to audiences around the world."

The TITAN Health Awards is now accepting entries for its 2025 competition, inviting healthcare advertising, marketing, and design professionals to showcase their most innovative and impactful work. Early Bird entries are currently being accepted until December 11, 2024, with the Final Extension deadline on March 21, 2025. Winners will be officially announced on May 16, 2025.

About TITAN Health Awards

The TITAN Health Awards undertakes its purpose in recognizing and honoring exceptional executions of creative advertising, marketing, designs, products, services and excellence coming from healthcare professionals from all parts of the world. Seeking the highest achievements in all healthcare incorporated industries, the award strives to honor evolving qualities of the global health industry.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.

