XPON Technologies Wins Australian AI Award for Excellence in Media and Communications Innovation

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XPON Technologies (ASX:XPN) has been named winner of the AI Innovator - Media and Communications category at the inaugural Australian AI Awards, celebrated Wednesday evening at a black-tie gala at the Four Seasons Sydney. The company was also recognised as a finalist in the AI Innovator - Information Technology category alongside other industry heavyweights EY and GitHub.

The Australian AI Awards, launched by Momentum Media and Cyber Daily, showcases organisations that are transforming the Australian economy through artificial intelligence innovation. The awards program recognises excellence across diverse sectors including banking, law, accounting, and technology, acknowledging both technical innovation and practical business applications.

"Winning this award is a testament to our team's innovation and dedication to transforming how businesses utilise AI in their marketing and media strategies," said Matt Forman, CEO and Founder of XPON Technologies. "As artificial intelligence rapidly permeates every industry, this recognition validates our vision of making advanced AI capabilities accessible while delivering real tangible value for customers worldwide."

Matt Daniels, Chief Technology and Security Officer at XPON Technologies, commented on the technical achievement: "This award recognises years of innovation in developing AI solutions that solve real business challenges. Our Wondaris platform's ability to democratise AI for marketing and technology teams while maintaining enterprise-grade capabilities sets a high standard in the industry. It was humbling to be among such a stellar set of nominees & winners from varying industries and a proud moment to receive the award on behalf of the wider product team."

The winning submission highlighted several significant achievements, including:

- Innovative application of AI technology in solving complex marketing and media challenges

- Ability to significantly shorten the time-to-implementation and time-to-value of AI for marketing, media and technology teams

- International product expansion into UK and NZ markets

- Recognition of XPON’s recent Google Advanced Data and AI Award

- The demonstrable marketing success of brands leveraging the Wondaris platform, including UP Education NZ who saw a 64% increase in online lead growth while achieving a 28% reduction in Cost-Per-Lead

Marcus Callon, Chief Customer and Product Officer, who accepted the award at the ceremony, stated, "This result validates our strategy of building AI-powered marketing technology and putting AI in the hands of marketers. Being recognised alongside established and emerging industry leaders shows we're delivering real value to our clients and impacting the market. From a customer and product perspective, it's incredibly rewarding to see the amazing work from the product and wider teams continuing to deliver tangible business outcomes."

The Australian AI Awards judging process involved a thorough audit of both quantitative and qualitative criteria, acknowledging growth, business development, innovation, business excellence, and contribution to developing Australia's AI capabilities. Winning an Australian AI Award is widely recognised as an outstanding achievement in the artificial intelligence industry, signifying unwavering determination and commitment to propelling the industry forward.

"These awards recognise the champions across the industry who drive innovation and have transformed the way that we work," said Liam Garman, managing editor at Momentum Media. "The winners represent the best and brightest in Australian industry."

About XPON Technologies

XPON Technologies (ASX:XPN) is an AI marketing technology company that helps simplify complex marketing challenges to achieve superior ROI for businesses in Australia and New Zealand through its strategic services and innovative Wondaris platform. The company specialises in making advanced AI capabilities accessible and practical for organisations of all sizes. Learn more here.

About Wondaris

Wondaris is a composable Data, Enrichment and Activation Platform that helps organisations simplify complex marketing challenges and achieve superior ROI. The platform democratises AI technology for non-technical users while increasing efficiency for technical teams to productionise custom AI models. Wondaris' enterprise-grade capabilities include advanced customer segmentation, AI-powered predictions, and automated marketing optimisation, enabling businesses to unify their data, enrich customer insights, and activate audiences across multiple channels. Learn more here.

