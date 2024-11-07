Trudys Brides and Morilee Unite to Support Brides Against Breast Cancer Charity and Offer Special Bridal Initiative

About

Founded in 1974, Trudys Brides and Special Occasions is the leading bridal and special occasion dress salon in Northern California. Its two-level store offers customers the largest selection of dresses from the most popular, in-demand designers in a wide range of silhouettes, styles, and sizes, including plus-size gowns. TRUDYS mission is to provide a spectacular experience to every customer and have them looking and feeling their absolute most beautiful on their special day. In 2024, TRUDYS celebrates 50 years of the “Say Yes” tradition. TRUDYS is in The Pruneyard Shopping Center in Campbell, CA. For more information visit TrudysBrides.com.

