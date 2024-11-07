Trudys Brides and Morilee Unite to Support Brides Against Breast Cancer Charity and Offer Special Bridal Initiative
The Trudys x Morilee “Brides Against Breast Cancer” Fundraiser and Bridal Discount Promotion runs now through Giving Tuesday, December 3rd
We're thrilled to partner with Morilee to support an important cause like breast cancer while offering brides-to-be a promotional discount on a new Morilee wedding dress.”CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trudys Brides and Special Occasions (TRUDYS), Northern California’s leading bridal and special occasion dress salon, and Morilee, a premier global designer of bridal and special occasion dresses, have joined forces to support Brides Against Breast Cancer (BABC), a 501c(3) nonprofit organization based in Atlanta.
— Steven Blechman
The campaign runs now through Giving Tuesday, December 3, 2024, and offers brides a $200 discount on new Morilee wedding dresses from the Spring 2025 Wildflower collection purchased at TRUDYS.
For each Morilee wedding dress sold during the promotional period, TRUDYS and Morilee will collectively donate $100 ($50 each) to BABC, helping to support breast cancer awareness campaigns and organizations. The partnership aims to make a positive impact in educating women about breast cancer, which is on the rise among young women and Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) women of all ages. It also allows brides to save on their dream wedding dress and helps Trudys reduce its carbon footprint.
“Giving Tuesday” is Tuesday, December 3, 2024, making it the perfect occasion to raise funds for BABC, an organization dedicated to raising breast cancer awareness. Breast cancer awareness isn’t just a month in October; it’s all year long.
“We are thrilled to partner with Morilee to support an important cause,” said Steven Blechman, second-generation owner of Trudys Brides and Special Occasions. “We’re excited to offer brides-to-be a promotional discount on a new Morilee wedding dress, and post-wedding offer brides who are not interested in keeping and preserving their wedding dress a way to help another bride.”
Blechman continues, “This campaign helps brides do that by donating their wedding dress that’s three years old or newer to BABC and they’ll enjoy a potential charitable tax deduction. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Jiyup Kim, Chief Design Officer at Morilee said, “Morilee with 70+ years in the bridal and special occasions industry and Trudys with 50 years, our two companies have enjoyed a successful long-term relationship, and I’m excited to take the relationship to the next level as both companies continue to grow, expand, and collaborate on important causes such as this one while offering brides dresses that are elevated, unique, and fresh.”
BABC Executive Director Drew Edwards says, “Every year, old unsellable wedding dresses that could fill a football field seven stories high end up in landfills. We’re a solution to this problem. We’re also an alternative to reselling a wedding dress, which has benefits but drawbacks such as months of back-and-forth hassle of trying to sell a dress with only about 20% of listings sold.”
Edwards continues, “Donating after the wedding gives a bride’s special dress a second life to a new bride purchaser and avoids the cost and hassle of cleaning, preserving, and moving and storing their dress for the next umpteen years. This is why we are happy to receive dress donations from brides and dress and sales donations from leading wedding dress salons and designers like TRUDYS and Morilee. Their support makes a difference.”
Brides interested in participating in this special fundraising event at TRUDYS can make an appointment by calling 1-408-377-1987 or visiting TrudysBrides.com.
For those who are not purchasing a bridal gown, there are other ways to participate in the campaign. Individuals can visit the Trudys x Morilee BABC page at BridesAgainstBreastCancer.org/TrudysCares to make a monetary donation in memory of loved ones affected by breast cancer, honor a survivor, or donate a three-year-old or newer wedding dress.
About Trudys Brides and Special Occasions
Founded in 1974, Trudys Brides and Special Occasions is Northern California's premier bridal and special occasion dress salon offers the largest selection of dresses from the most sought-after designers in various silhouettes, styles, and sizes, including plus-size gowns. Its mission is to provide an unparalleled customer experience to every customer and have them look and feel their absolute most beautiful on their special day. Celebrating its 50th anniversary and the "Say Yes" tradition in 2024, TRUDYS remains committed to giving back to the community by supporting the Princess Project, which provides free prom and graduation dresses to Bay Area teens and supporting important causes such as the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), and Brides Against Breast Cancer (BABC). Visit TRUDYS at The Pruneyard Shopping Center in Campbell, CA, or online at TrudysBrides.com.
About Morilee
The perfect blend of timeless classics reimagined for today’s modern bride, Morilee is a premier global designer of bridal and special occasion dresses with a presence in over eighty countries. Founded in the heart of New York City’s Garment District, Morilee has been setting the standard of innovation since 1953. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Morilee has become synonymous with excellence in design and is proud to have grown from a local New York City business to a global brand, authority, and leader in bridal and special occasion wear, sold in over 3,000 specialty shops worldwide. Morilee has taken generations of passion and woven them into the core of our brand, creating iconic gowns that each become part of our own history. Each dress is hand-crafted by our seasoned artisans and dressmakers who ensure every bead is perfectly placed and every appliqué beautifully flows, featuring form-fitting silhouettes, intricate beading, and delicate lacework. Their years of experience have been carefully honed to create awe-inspiring dresses that are the heart of everlasting memories.
About Brides Against Breast Cancer
Originally founded in 1997, BABC supports breast cancer causes, and most funding comes from reselling kindly donated wedding dresses. BABC (BridesAgainstBreastCancer.org) is a national 501c3 charity organization headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
