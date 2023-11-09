Trudys Brides and Morilee Unite to Support those Impacted by Pancreatic Cancer in Honor of Trudys Founder Trudy Blechman

Trudys x Morilee PanCAN Fundraiser in Memory of Trudy Blechman | Trudy and Steven Blechman (left side photo); The Blechman family: Rebekah, Steven, Liliana and Rylee (middle photo); Liliana Blechman in a Morilee wedding gown (right side photo) The late Trudy Blechman with her son Steven Blechman in 2017 at Trudys Brides and Special Occasions in Campbell, California. Liliana Blechman in a Morilee by Madeline Gardner wedding dress at Trudys Brides and Special Occasions in Campbell, California on November 8, 2023.

In support of World Pancreatic Cancer Day on November 16, the Trudys x Morilee PanCAN Fundraiser and Bridal Promotion runs from November 10-27 at Trudys Brides

I wish I knew about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at the time of my mom's diagnosis. I now want to help others facing what my family went through with my mom, so they can benefit from PanCAN.” — Steven Blechman

CAMPBELL, CA, USA, November 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a heartfelt tribute to the late Trudy Blechman, founder of Trudys Brides and Special Occasions (TRUDYS), Steven Blechman, her son and second-generation owner, joins forces with Morilee by Madeline Gardner (MORILEE) to raise funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). From November 10 to November 27, 2023, brides can enjoy a $200 discount on a new MORILEE bridal gown from the spring 2024 collection. With each purchase, TRUDYS and MORILEE will donate $200 to PanCAN, which supports those impacted by pancreatic cancer.World Pancreatic Cancer Day is Thursday, November 16, 2023, making it the perfect occasion to commemorate Trudy Blechman’s legacy by supporting PanCAN, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and funding vital research in the quest to end pancreatic cancer.Steven Blechman, who tragically lost his mother to pancreatic cancer in 2018, expressed his deep commitment to this cause saying, “I wish I had known about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at the time because it could have helped us. I now want to help others facing what my family went through with my mom, so they can benefit from the help and resources that PanCAN offers.”TRUDYS, established by Roger and Trudy Blechman in 1974, started as a small clothing boutique in The Pruneyard Shopping Center in Campbell, California. Over the years, it has grown to become one of Northern California’s premier bridal and special occasions dress salons, fulfilling Trudy’s vision of helping customers look and feel their absolute most beautiful on their special day.Next year, TRUDYS celebrates its 50th year in business with a continued commitment to carry on Trudy’s vision. This fundraiser not only honors the legacy of Trudy but also contributes to pancreatic cancer research in the hope of finding a cure.“As we celebrate Morilee’s 70th anniversary and next year, as TRUDYS celebrates its 50th anniversary, we’re reminded of the long-term relationship between our two companies and the love of what we do,” said Madeline Gardner, lead designer and creative director for MORILEE, one of the most recognized bridal gown companies in the world.Gardner continues, “Trudy was a very special person, widely known and respected in the industry. We’re thrilled to remember and honor Trudy with this special fundraiser and promotion. It not only helps raise funds for patients with pancreatic cancer and their families, but it also helps brides find their dream dress, something near and dear to Trudy.”Brides interested in participating in this special November event at TRUDYS can make an appointment by calling 1-408-377-1987 or visiting the Morilee appointment page For those who are not shopping for a bridal gown but wish to honor Trudy’s memory, can donate by visiting TRUDYS PanCAN “Wage Hope My Way” page About Trudys Brides and Special OccasionsFounded in 1974, Trudys Brides and Special Occasions is the leading bridal and special occasion dress salon in Northern California. Its two-level store offers customers the largest selection of dresses from the most popular, in-demand designers in a wide range of silhouettes, styles, and sizes, including plus-size gowns. TRUDYS mission is to provide a spectacular experience to every customer and have them looking and feeling their absolute most beautiful on their special day. In 2024, TRUDYS celebrates 50 years of the “Say Yes” tradition. TRUDYS is in The Pruneyard Shopping Center in Campbell, CA. For more information visit TrudysBrides.com About Morilee by Madeline GardnerCelebrating their 70th year in the bridal and special occasion industry, Morilee by Madeline Gardner has become synonymous with excellence in design. As the guiding force behind Morilee’s remarkable success for 38 years, Chief Design and Creative Director, Madeline Gardner, infuses the collections with exquisite style and is a steward of its outstanding quality. From a small family business that started in the heart of New York City’s garment district, to a global brand authority and leader in bridal and occasion wear, Morilee continues to set the standard of excellence into the future of bridal fashion.About the Pancreatic Cancer Action NetworkThe Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) leads the way in accelerating critical progress for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN takes bold action by funding life-saving research, providing personalized patient services and creating a community of supporters and volunteers who will stop at nothing to create a world in which all pancreatic cancer patients will thrive. For 18 years in a row, PanCAN has earned a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator – the highest rating an organization can receive. This rating designates PanCAN as an official “Give with Confidence” charity, indicating strong financial health, ongoing accountability, and transparency.Steven Blechman is available for interviews to share the inspiring story behind this special fundraiser in memory of his mother, Trudy Blechman.For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:Steven Blechman1-408-377-1987Miiko Mentz1-408-256-0011pr.trudys@gmail.com###

