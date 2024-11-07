Unveiling the 2025 iLuxury Awards: Celebrating the Best Luxury Brands, Designs, Products & Services Worldwide

2025 iLuxury Awards Calling for Entries 2025 iLuxury Awards Statuettes - Glaze & Crystal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) now officially launching the 2025 International Luxury Awards, inviting entries from distinguished names across the global luxury industry. This prestigious program calls on leading designers, owners, luxury brands, goods and services worldwide to present their most exceptional work, honoring luxury standards through story, craftsmanship, and vision behind each masterpiece.

“The 2025 iLuxury Awards aims to set a new standard in recognizing the very best in luxury and innovation, spanning categories that reflect high-end experiences and excellence,” stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “By celebrating a unique blend of craftsmanship, innovation, and a commitment to the extraordinary, we strive to welcome the highest levels of elegance worldwide.”

The international luxury awards will open for entries on November 1, 2024, offering the most accessible entry fees during the Early Bird period. Celebrating achievements in luxury, the award honors all who redefine excellence among the upper echelons of brilliance, further shaping the future of luxury experiences.

Winning in the iLuxury Awards opens doors to extensive public relations and promotional opportunities, boosting visibility and generating industry-wide attention. A win not only enhances team pride but also reinforces guest confidence, attracting distinctive clientele and positioning each establishment as a leader in luxury excellence.

Additionally, iLuxury Winners gain exclusive access to a suite of marketing tools and resources to further amplify their achievements. This includes both physical certificates attached with frames, digital certificates, personalized interviews, website badges, official logos, press release templates, email signature badges, and more—ensuring their prestigious recognition reaches the widest possible audience.

The submission guidelines can be found at the iLuxury Awards website here: https://iluxuryawards.com/.

About International Associate Awards (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.



Legal Disclaimer:

