Premier Conference for Painting Business Owners Set for November in San Diego
PaintCon 2024: Elite painting industry conference in San Diego, Nov 22-23. Limited to 84 owners. Features top speakers, networking & boat party.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PaintCon 2024, a leading conference tailored for painting business owners, is scheduled to take place on November 22-23, 2024, at the Bahia Resort Hotel in San Diego, California.
PaintCon
This two-day event aims to unite industry professionals, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, education, and innovation. Attendees will have the chance to explore the latest trends, technologies, and market insights shaping the future of the residential and commercial painting industry.
Keynote Speaker:
Andy Elliott, The Elliott Group
Headline Speakers:
Lucas Jensen, Forward Media Marketing
Joel Mercado, The Painting Company San Diego
Jason Phillips, Contractor Freedom
Panelists/Speakers:
Brad Ellison, Ellison Painting
Nick Kelley, Elite Paint
Russell Peach, Peach Painting
Spencer Heyward, SwiftHand Painting
Alex Corral, Cabinet Coating Kings
Aiden Smith, PaintPro Coaching
Justin Geo, Trade Launch
Mike Gore-Hickman, Painter Growth
Micha McLain, Search Click Grow
Daniel Thayer, Integrity Painting
PaintCon 2024 is limited to 84 attendees, ensuring an intimate setting conducive to meaningful interactions and personalized learning experiences.
PaintCon
Event Details:
Dates: November 22-23, 2024
Location: Bahia Resort Hotel, 998 W Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109
Conference Hours:
Day 1: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Day 2: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
For more information and to reserve tickets, please visit https://paintcon.ca.
About PaintCon:
PaintCon is an annual conference dedicated to empowering painting business owners by providing access to industry leaders, innovative techniques, and the latest market insights. The event is organized by Forward Media Marketing.
Media Contact:
Lucas Jensen
Forward Media Marketing
Email: lucas@fwdmediamarketing.com
Website: https://paintcon.ca
Lucas Jensen
Forward Media Marketing
+1 438-796-4625
