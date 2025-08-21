Fort Worth Drywall Expert Celebrates 25 Years of Home Improvement Excellence

Rangel Construction & Painting Logo The Rangel Family Cabinet Painting in Fort Worth tx Exterior Painting in Fort Worth tx

FORT WORTH , TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rangel Construction & Painting, a family-owned and operated business serving the Fort Worth metropolitan area, marks a significant milestone this year as it celebrates 25 years of excellence in the construction and painting industry. What began as a family trade passed down from father to sons has evolved into one of Fort Worth's most trusted names in drywall and painting services , with an impressive 120 years of combined family experience.The company's journey began with the Rangel patriarch in the 1970s, who laid the foundation for what would become a multi-generational success story. In 2000, Jesse Rangel , the current CEO and President, established Rangel Construction, LLC, DBA Rangel Construction & Painting, building upon the craftsmanship and values learned from his father since childhood."Our story is deeply rooted in family tradition and hands-on experience," says Jesse Rangel, a proud Texan and father of three. "The knowledge and tricks of the trade I learned from my father while working in the field continue to influence our work today. Even as we grow, we maintain our founding principle that every job, regardless of size, deserves the utmost attention and quality."Today, the company stands as a testament to family unity and professional excellence, with five brothers working together to keep their family dream alive. The leadership team includes Jesse's wife, Sonia Rangel, serving as Vice President and Co-Owner, alongside brothers Adan Rangel (25 years experience), Rudy Rangel (20 years experience), and Royce Rangel (15 years experience), each bringing their expertise as estimators and project managers.The company's success stems from its ability to adapt to industry changes while maintaining core values of quality and reliability. "As the industry evolves with new technology and tools, we continuously update our methods and knowledge," explains Adan Rangel, Estimator and Project Manager. "This commitment to learning and adaptation ensures our customers receive the most current and effective solutions for their projects."Rangel Construction & Painting has built its reputation on a comprehensive suite of services, including drywall installation, tape-bed work, insulation, patchwork, painting, and popcorn texture removal . Their expertise extends across residential, commercial, and industrial projects throughout Fort Worth, Dallas, and surrounding areas.The company's approach to customer service has earned them numerous positive reviews, with clients consistently praising their professionalism, communication, and quality of work. "We believe in transparent communication and respect for our clients' priorities," says Rudy Rangel, Field Manager. "Our goal is to make every project, from the initial estimate to the final walkthrough, a seamless experience for our customers."Looking toward the future, Rangel Construction & Painting remains committed to the principles that have guided them for the past quarter-century: delivering professional craftsmanship with state-of-the-art tools and premium materials while maintaining competitive rates."As we celebrate this milestone, we're not just looking back at our achievements," says Jesse Rangel. "We're looking forward to continuing our father's legacy of excellence and adapting to meet the evolving needs of our community. Every project we undertake is an opportunity to demonstrate the values and skills passed down through generations of our family."The company's office, managed by Natalia Rangel, maintains regular business hours Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, ensuring efficient project coordination and customer service. Their commitment to accessibility and professional service has made them a trusted partner for both residential homeowners and commercial clients throughout the Fort Worth region.About Rangel Construction & Painting:Founded in 2000, Rangel Construction & Painting is a family-owned and operated business serving Fort Worth, Texas, and surrounding areas. With 120 years of combined experience, the company specializes in drywall, tape-bed, insulation, painting, patchwork, and other construction services. Their commitment to quality workmanship, professional service, and customer satisfaction has established them as a leading contractor in the Fort Worth metropolitan area.

