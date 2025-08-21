Salt Lake City's Urban Painting Company Expands Venetian Plaster Services for Luxury Home Market

Urban Painting Company Logo Interior Painting Salt Lake City Exterior Painting Salt Lake City Commercial Painting Salt Lake City Cabinet Painting Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City's women-owned Urban Painting Company expands Venetian plaster services after 15 years of success in luxury residential and commercial painting.

Our commitment to quality craftsmanship and attention to detail has always been at the core of our service offerings” — Logan Jimenez

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Painting Company, a women-owned and operated painting contractor with over 15 years of experience serving the Salt Lake City region, has announced a significant expansion of its specialized Venetian plaster services to meet increasing demand in the luxury residential market.Under the leadership of owner Logan Jimenez, the company has built a reputation for excellence in the painting industry since its inception. The expansion of their Venetian plaster services represents a strategic move to address growing market demand while leveraging their team's expertise in specialized finishing techniques."Our commitment to quality craftsmanship and attention to detail has always been at the core of our service offerings," says Logan Jimenez. "The expansion of our Venetian plaster services allows us to meet the sophisticated tastes of homeowners seeking distinctive, luxury finishes while maintaining our high standards of workmanship."Venetian plaster, an ancient decorative technique that creates depth and texture through multiple layers of plaster application, has experienced a renaissance in contemporary interior design. The process requires specialized expertise to achieve its characteristic marble-like appearance and smooth-to-touch finish, skills that Urban Painting Company has refined over their years in business.The company's expansion comes at a time when the luxury home market shows increasing preference for artisanal wall treatments over conventional finishing options. This specialized service complements Urban Painting Company's comprehensive range of painting solutions, which includes interior painting, exterior painting, and commercial services across Davis County, Summit County, Salt Lake County, Tooele County, and Utah County.Urban Painting Company's approach to quality is rooted in their commitment to using premium materials and maintaining rigorous preparation standards. This dedication to excellence has been a hallmark of their service throughout their 15-year history in the region. Their team's meticulous attention to detail ensures that each Venetian plaster installation meets the exacting standards of luxury homeowners.The company's success in the specialized finishing market is attributed not only to their technical expertise but also to their unique workplace culture. "We believe that happy employees lead to happy customers," explains Jimenez. "By fostering a positive work environment and investing in our team's professional development, we ensure that every project receives the highest level of craftsmanship and customer service."Urban Painting Company's expansion of Venetian plaster services includes:Comprehensive client consultations to understand design objectivesDetailed project planning and preparationExpert application by experienced craftspeopleQuality control inspectionsExtended service coverage across five countiesThe company's commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in their approach to every project, regardless of size or complexity. Their team of skilled professionals brings extensive experience in both traditional painting services and specialized finishing techniques, ensuring consistent quality across all service offerings.As a women-owned business, Urban Painting Company has distinguished itself in the traditionally male-dominated construction and home improvement industry. Their success demonstrates the value of diverse leadership in delivering innovative solutions and superior customer service to the luxury home market.Looking ahead, Urban Painting Company plans to continue expanding their specialized finishing services while maintaining their core values of quality workmanship and exceptional customer service. The company remains committed to serving the greater Salt Lake City area with the same dedication to excellence that has characterized their first 15 years in business.Homeowners and designers interested in Venetian plaster or other specialized finishing services can schedule a free consultation by contacting Urban Painting Company directly. Their team is available to discuss project requirements and provide detailed information about their expanded service offerings.About Urban Painting CompanyUrban Painting Company is a women-owned and operated business with over 15 years of experience providing professional painting services throughout the Salt Lake City region. Their comprehensive service offerings include interior and exterior painting, commercial painting, and specialized finishes such as Venetian plaster. The company serves clients across Davis County, Summit County, Salt Lake County, Tooele County, and Utah County. Known for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Urban Painting Company employs skilled professionals who maintain the highest standards of workmanship on every project. Their dedication to creating a positive work environment and delivering exceptional results has established them as a leading painting contractor in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.