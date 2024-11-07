Register today for upcoming virtual Great Lakes PFAS Summit

Interest in the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s upcoming fifth annual virtual Great Lakes PFAS Summit is high, with 1,147 registrants from 46 states and 10 countries to date.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) continue to present some of the biggest challenges in chemical contamination across the world. States throughout the nation, including the Great Lakes region, are finding PFAS contamination in a growing number of locations where these persistent chemicals pose a threat to human health and the environment.

The Great Lakes PFAS Summit, to be held December 3 to 5, will bring together thousands of participants from the Great Lakes region to share new methods of addressing this contamination and present innovative technical solutions developed to address these “forever” chemicals. Participants will include local, state, and federal government officials; environmental consultants and vendors; academic researchers and students; industry managing PFAS contamination; and community organizations.

Sessions will focus on Human and Ecological Impacts, Regulation, Fate and Transport, and Treatment Technology. The Summit will be held virtually through a combination of Zoom and the event app, Whova. All registrants will have the ability to network, chat with peers, visit with exhibitors, and contact speakers. Check out the agenda.

Register today to:

Get information on the most current and reliable science and policy.

Network with hundreds of professionals from around the Great Lakes Region using our online event platform, Whova.

Explore current and future research topics related to PFAS.

Hear the latest from federal, state, and local officials on their challenges and innovative solutions in dealing with these "forever chemicals."

Earn Continuing Education Hours (CEH) / Professional Development Hours (PDH). (The Summit does not provide water operator CECs.)

The registration deadline is December 1.