Central West residents urged to dispose of batteries safely following landfill fires

In the last month alone, three fires have been reported as a result of batteries being incorrectly disposed of in kerbside bins in the Central West.

There were 193 battery-related fires in NSW between 1 January and 1 August, 2024. That is an 18% increase on the same period last year. In 2023, the number of lithium-ion battery-related fires in NSW jumped to 285, more than double the previous year. The majority were traced back to small devices.

NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) Executive Director Programs and Innovation, Alexandra Geddes said batteries must be disposed of properly at a battery recycling drop-off point as they are made of highly combustible materials.

“Think twice before throwing an item in the household bin. If it contains a battery and is discarded in your kerbside bin it poses a serious fire risk for garbage trucks and waste facilities.”

It’s also a reminder that many items contain embedded batteries. An embedded battery is a small battery that is placed permanently within an item. They are often buried deep within the device and have no easy way of being removed.

“Embedded batteries are in all of our homes, including in wireless household products, light up toys and disposable vapes,” Ms Geddes said.

“We are currently running an embedded batteries trial at 21 council-operated Community Recycling Centres, including Bathurst. The Centres have designated bins allowing people to safely dispose of embedded battery products, free of charge.”

B-Cycle drop off points also accept loose batteries and are conveniently located at many major retail outlets, including all major supermarkets.

Batteries can also be returned to all Community Recycling Centres including Lithgow, Bathurst, Orange, Oberon, Mudgee and Manildra, and Household Chemical Clean-Out events across NSW.

For more information on the safe recycling and disposal of batteries visit our website.